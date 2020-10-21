Is A Love & Hip Hop Show Getting Cancelled?

Since the country is still in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the production of VH1’s Love & Hip Hop franchises have been halted. While filming has been on pause, there have been some changes behind the scenes. During an interview with Deadline, the show’s creator and executive producer Mona Scott-Young said Viacom, the company that owns VH1, has taken over production of the reality show franchise.

“The network has made a decision to take those productions in-house, so they have been gearing up and backing up in a way that will allow for them to do that. It won’t change my role in the way that I work with them but there is a process now that’s taking place, and also of course, the caution, the precautions that need to be taken with figuring out how to reimagine a docuseries and do it while adhering to safety protocols and finding a different way of making the show.”

This change in the production company could effect the future of one of the franchises like New York, Miami, Atlanta and Hollywood. Scott-Young told Deadline that she “hopes all four cities come back” for more seasons.

“I kind of embrace the challenge and see it as a new frontier to be conquered,” she said. “The beauty of it is each city has managed to establish its own fan base and has its own place in the zeitgeist and with the fans, and, of course my hope is that all four cities come back, there has been nothing to indicate otherwise. They all have fared really well for the network in terms of ratings and they’ve been the cornerstone of the programming there so I don’t see that changing.”

In 2019, It Was Rumored That Love & Hip Hop: Miami Could Be Cancelled

In June 2019, Love & Hip Hop: Miami star Amara La Negra posted and then deleted a picture of the cast with “CANCELLED” written across the photo on Instagram. In the caption, she had laughing emojis, seemingly indicating she felt the rumors were a joke. Love & Hip Hop: New York star Rick Dollaz also commented under a post about the matter on The Jasmine Brand.

“Fake news it’s coming back stop the nonsense,” Dollaz wrote.

The future became uncertain for all of the franchises when production for all shows was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Due to the 2019-20 coronavirus pandemic, all production on the “Love & Hip Hop” franchise series has been forcibly shut down,” read a statement from the show’s production company, Big Fish Entertainment. “This means that “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” season 7, the remaining episodes of “Love & Hip Hop: New York” season 10 and Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta season 9 will all be postponed until further notice. This also applies to Love & Hip Hop: Miami season 4. It’s still uncertain when and how production will resume.”

