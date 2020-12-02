Ray J Makes Fiery Instagram Post Amid New Princess Reuniting Rumors

Love & Hip-Hop star Ray J posted a gif of a person seemingly on fire with the caption, “Me walking from a situation before I let my anger get the best of me,” amid rumors he has reunited with Princess Love.

The couple married in at Los Angeles’ Cathedral of Saint Vibiana in August 2016. Love gave birth to the couple’s first child, daughter Melody in May 2018. In January 2020, Love gave birth to their son, Epik. The couple’s relationship began to unravel in May 2020 when Love filed for divorce after nearly four years of marriage.

Following Love’s filing of divorce in May 2020, People Magazine reported in July 2020 that the reality star and businesswoman was seeking a dismissal. At the time of writing, there is no indication that the couple has reconciled.

Ray J Has Not Elaborated on What He Meant by the Instagram Post

Since posting his fiery gif, Ray J has failed to elaborate on its meaning. Amid his latest posting, Ray J has celebrated his sister, Brandy, and his son, on Instagram.

The last time Princess Love featured in one of Ray J’s Instagram post was on November 2 when he posted a photo of his family dressed as The Addams Family for Halloween 2020.

Ray J Said it Was His & Princesses Intention to Ensure Their Children Are ‘Safe & Happy’

Ray J said in a January 2020 interview with InTouch Weekly that the couple was in a “standstill.” The singer said, “We love each other and our relationship matters, definitely, but right now the kids are the only thing that matters. In relationships, you know you go through ups and downs, and so I think we just have to make sure going through the ups and going through the downs, that in this time we stick together to make sure that the kids are safe and happy and comfortable, and find the rhythm.”

Ray J Said He Would Respect His Wife’s Decision to Move on With Someone Else

Ray J told Entertainment Tonight in September 2020 that he felt that the divorce filing was the best thing for the couple. The singer said that he did not seek advice from friends before agreeing to the divorce but rather went to God. Ray J also said that he and Love will continue to work together on business projects. He added that reconciliation was not out of the question. Ray J also said, “It’s important for us to be great parents first. Then relationships flow after.” Ray J went on to address the thorny issue of the possibility of his wife meeting someone else saying, “My wife, if there’s somebody better out there that she wants to be with, then I have to respect that as well. But hey, I don’t know… I can’t say too much, but I love you, Princess. That’s what I can say.”

READ NEXT: ‘Love & Hip-Hop’ Star Offers Access to Her OnlyFans Page for Free