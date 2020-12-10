‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Launches Her Own Clothing Line

A Love & Hip Hop star has launched her own clothing line. If you follow Spice, a reggae artist who stars on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, on Instagram then you have seen her modeling athletic wear that has “Graci Noir” embroidered across hoodies, tracksuits, sweatpants and t-shirts. In an interview with The Jasmine Brand, Spice revealed that Graci Noir is her new clothing line.

“It’s athleisure wear, comfortable is me,” she said. “I like dressing comfortable. I’m always on the go, always in the airport, I can just grab a tracksuit and go. Or a legging set, or a t-shirt or something comfortable. So that’s really why I stuck with that type of wear.”

She added that the name of the clothing line is a combination of a derivation of her real name, Grace Latoya Hamilton, and her Black pride.

“My real name is Grace, I just changed the ‘e’ to ‘i’ because the word Graci means thankful and I’m so thankful for my journey and where I came from and everything. So I used Graci from my real name. The word Nior is a French word that means black and you know I’m an advocate for Black people so it just makes sense. Because everybody knows me, I’m all for Black. Black power, Black women’s empowerment, everything, all Black. So that’s where I infused the two names Graci Nior and that’s how I came up with that name.”

The clothing line includes tracksuits, matching sets, jumpsuits, bodysuits and dresses for women. For men, there are tops, t-shirts and tracksuits available. Graci Noir also has swimsuits as well but there aren’t any photos of them available yet. See the website here.

Spice was Accused of Being in a Fake Relationship

Spice’s clothing line isn’t the only new thing in her life. She also revealed on social media recently that she is in a relationship with a man named Justin Budd, an executive producer and director of photography for his own company called J Budd Media, Inc according to his Instagram bio.

When fans started to call her relationship fake after she began posting photos of them together, she addressed the naysayers on social media.

“This personal little video is for the people in the back who thinks all this is just a stunt for music video,” she captioned an Instagram video with laughing emojis. “Watch to the end the kiss is just for you. This real ova yah so. Watch kiss up mi ago sleep now bye FYI Grace is on Vacation and Spice will be back.”

She shared that she was officially off the market when she wished Budd a happy birthday in an Instagram post.

“Help me wish mi nice clean man Happy birthdayyyyy @jbudd today belongs to you baby,” she wrote under a photo of them together. “I’m glad we started this journey, because you easily bring out the better version of me. Thank you for being such a great father figure to my kids and a Awesome lover to me.”

