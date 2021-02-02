Yung Joc & Kendra Robinson Wedding Update

Yung Joc and his fiancé Kendra Robinson had planned to get married soon but the COVID-19 pandemic halted their plans. Joc, born Jasiel Robinson, told Page Six how the pandemic affected their wedding plans.

“It definitely threw out the wedding planning,” the Love & Hip Hop star said. “It pushed us into a whole new mental capacity. We said we weren’t going to be the couple that was engaged forever. We want to get engaged and get married right away.”

The Atlanta, Georgia native also explained what his ideal wedding day looks like.

“My ideal wedding looks like us, making it to the end with nobody walking up to the church saying, ‘Hey! I oppose!’” he joked. “A perfect wedding would just to be able to look into each other’s eyes knowing that we worked and fought hard for this very day and to just be able to share our love unconditionally in front of the world.”

The “It’s Goin’ Down” rapper popped the question in July 2019.

Yung Joc Was Married Before

Joc’s marriage to Kendra Robinson won’t be his first. His first marriage was a to a woman named Alexandria Robinson. According to TMZ, Robinson filed for divorce due to claims that Joc was unfaithful in July 2014 after two years of separation. They had been married for 13 years and shared three children. The Jasmine Brand reported that their divorce was finalized in August 2014.

When Robinson filed for divorce, he had made his debut on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta as Karlie Redd’s boyfriend. Their entire relationship played out in front of the cameras. One thing they didn’t catch was when Redd crashed his car due to his infidelity in their relationship.

In a reaction video posted to VH1’s YouTube, Redd and Yung Joc watch an infamous scene from Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta where Redd found out Joc was cheating with their realtor. As she reflected about that scene, she spoke about how she wrecked his car after that scene was filmed.

“You know I took that car and almost drove it over a bridge,” she said. “Let me tell you what happens after this. He tells me to get out of the car. I jump in the driver’s seat and I drive the f****** car off. And I drove that s*** off the side of the motherf****** road across a bridge. Crashed that s***. F*** you and your car, b****.”

The 37-year-old rapper admitted that he had made some not-so-great decisions in the past.

“I realize that I made some really wild moves, some very not-so-thought-out moves,” the father of eight said. “It’s comedy now because I can look at it and laugh. But I also look back and I can see where I wasn’t being the best me possible. Some of the s*** I’ve done in my lifetime. Can you imagine me trying to explain my way out of things? That s*** was real, too. That s*** was real, dog. When she showed up and saw KD, she f***** flipped out. Went crazy. They was lost, I was lost, too. I was like, ‘What the f*** goin on’?’ Sis went crazy.”

See the video below.

