‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Crashed Boyfriend’s Car After Finding Him Cheating

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta‘s Karlie Redd’s relationship with Yung Joc was short-lived but full of drama. Joc was introduced on season three when he joined the cast as Redd’s boyfriend. The demise of their relationship was the “Coffee Shop” rapper’s infidelity. In one episode, Redd discovered that Joc was having an affair with a realtor named Khadiyah Lewis who was actually showing them houses. In a reaction video of moments from past seasons, Redd revealed what happened after she found out about Joc and Lewis’ sexual relationship. She revealed that she crashed Joc’s Jaguar, something the cameras didn’t catch.

“You know I took that car and almost drove it over a bridge,” she said. “Let me tell you what happens after this. He tells me to get out of the car. I jump in the driver’s seat and I drive the f****** car off. And I drove that s*** off the side of the motherf****** road across a bridge. Crashed that s***. F*** you and your car, b****. You can have Kermit and Miss Piggy and all them damn Muppets.”

Looking back, Joc was able to admit he was wrong and seemed remorseful for hurting Redd with his infidelity.

“I realize that I made some really wild moves, some very not-so-thought-out moves,” the father of eight said. “It’s comedy now because I can look at it and laugh. But I also look back and I can see where I wasn’t being the best me possible. Some of the s*** I’ve done in my lifetime. Can you imagine me trying to explain my way out of things? That s*** was real, too. That s*** was real, dog. When she showed up and saw KD, she f***** flipped out. Went crazy. They was lost, I was lost too. I was like, ‘What the f*** goin on’?’ Sis went crazy.”

Joc is engaged to lawyer Kendra Robinson, who also appeared on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta during season eight.

Redd was married to a businessman named Maurice “Arkansas Mo” Fayne but they divorced in May 2020, Bossip reported. Redd filed for divorce saying that their marriage was “irretrievably broken” and there was no chance of reconciliation. Fayne was actually arrested in May 2020 after being indicted by a grand jury after being accused of misusing funds he received after he applied for a small business loan, according to the Department of Justice.

Karlie Redd Believes Yung Joc Still Wants a Relationship

Karlie seems CONVINCED that Joc wants her… Is she being overly confident or speaking straight FACTS? #LHHATL pic.twitter.com/RBBLmEOWre — Love & Hip Hop (@loveandhiphop) April 7, 2020

During season nine of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, Redd revealed that she felt that Joc wasn’t over her even though he was engaged to be married to Robinson.

“I don’t think Joc wants me. I know Joc wants me and that’s disgusting,” she said in her confessional. “You gotta whole fiance at home and by the way, where is your fiance? I haven’t seen Kendra in a minute. Let’s be clear. I would never mess around with Joc. Even with all the stuff I got going on with Mo.”

Joc has denied wanting to rekindle his relationship with Redd. Plus, he and Robinson are still engaged.

