Rapper Shot While Heading to Booby Trap Strip Club in Miami

A Miami rapper was shot as he headed to the Booby Trap strip club in Florida in the early hours of December 10. Zoey Dollaz is said to be in stable condition. Zoey Dollaz made his breakthrough in 2015 with the song, “Blow a Check.” Among his most popular songs is the collaboration with Chris Brown, “Post & Delete.”

NBC Miami reports that Dollaz, 30, whose real name is Elvis Milford, was shot while driving along the Julia Tuttle Causeway. The shooting occurred just after midnight. Dollaz was driving in his black Mercedes sedan at the time of the shooting. A female passenger in the car was not harmed. Multiple shots were fired, Dollaz’s manager told NBC Miami. The rapper was leaving a birthday party when he was shot. He was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Rap journalist Tony Centeno reported on the morning of December 10 that Dollaz was “doing fine after he was shot multiple times while on his way to Booby Trap in Miami last night.” Centeno added, “I know he’ll pull through and recover quickly. Praying for him and his family.”

Zoey Dollaz on signing with Future & Epic Records!Interviewed by : @_TonyMC Edited by: @1stClassFilms ……………………………………………… In the months following the overwhelming success of his radio smash “Blow A Check,” Dollaz, who was born Elvis Millord, resisted signing his life away to other labels until Future came into the picture. The Dirty Sprite rapper eventually helped to fulfill Zoey’s childhood dream of being… 2016-04-19T07:08:19Z

Dollaz told Vibe Magazine in a 2016 feature that he got his start in music thanks to the help of rapper Future. Dollaz said that it was Future who introduced him to Epic Records CEO L.A. Reid. In the interview, Dollaz said, “I’m not just repping for me as an American rapper. I’m Haitian. I’m repping for a whole culture.”

Dollaz said that Future made him feel at home and with family in the music business. He said, “Even though it’s business, I feel like it’s family. I can call Future at two in the morning and he’ll answer the phone.” In an earlier interview with Vibe, in which the influential magazine called him “the new voice of Miami,” Dollaz namechecked Diddy and Jim Jones as helping his career greatly.

