Marvel Dominates at MTV Movie & TV Awards

Marvel fans have gone nearly a month without new Marvel content to watch. But fans’ love for the entertainment company proved to be going strong given the success Marvel achieved at Sunday night’s MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Both “WandaVision” and “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” were multiple award winners, new footage was shown, and “WandaVision” even got the parody treatment in a skit from host Leslie Jones.

We've got a new one in the bubble – Welcome to ✨ LeslieVision ✨#MTVAwards pic.twitter.com/Tzij52AoV8 — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) May 17, 2021

’WandaVision’ Wins Big

Of the five awards it was nominated for, “WandaVision” secured four Golden Popcorn trophies.

“WandaVision” was voted by the general public as “Best Show.” It beat out “Bridgerton,” “The Boys,” “Cobra Kai” and “Emily in Paris.” The show’s female leads were also awarded for their individual performances.

Elizabeth Olsen won “Best Performance in a Show” for her work as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, and Kathryn Hahn was awarded with “Best Villain” for her portrayal of Agnes/Agatha Harkness.

In Olsen’s acceptance speech for “Best Performance in a Show,” she said she has loved playing Maximoff and called Marvel fans “the greatest fans anyone can have.”

"You guys are just the GREATEST fans anyone can have" Elizabeth Olsen takes home the golden popcorn for Best Performance in a Show. #MTVAwards pic.twitter.com/1rp1npKCLg — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) May 17, 2021

When Hahn accepted the award for “Best Villain,” she first shared gratitude for the fans: “Thank you so much, humans who decided to use your time on the internet to just press my name into your devices.

Hahn also shared an anecdote about playing the Tin Man during a production of “The Wizard of Oz” in high school. She explained that she wanted to play Dorothy due to the red shoes, but it took her a while to realize she also had “that wicked witch” within her, referring to her portrayal of Agatha.

IT WAS AGATHA ALL ALOOOONG 🗣️🗣️🗣️ Kathryn Hahn takes home Best Villain for her role as Agatha Harkness in @wandavision at the #MTVAwards! pic.twitter.com/4xGPeHYwIV — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) May 17, 2021

The duo also won “Best Fight” for the battle between Scarlet Witch and Agatha in the finale of “WandaVision.” Hahn mentioned the win was ironic, because the fight would have simply included many hand gestures and no action sequences if not for the stunt team. So when they accepted the award, Olsen and Hahn both made sure to give shoutouts to the stunt women who made the fight a reality.

Me to my bestie: act cool Also, me & my bestie: #MTVAwards pic.twitter.com/xqcjHSLQKG — MTV (@MTV) May 17, 2021

Love for ’The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’

Fans loved the dynamic between Sam Wilson in Bucky Barnes in “Captain America: Civil War,” and they continued to love them in “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” — enough to vote the two as the winner of the “Best Duo” at the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Upon accepting the award, Mackie first mentioned that Sebastian Stan could not be at the event because “he’s off being a rockstar,” referring to Stan’s role as Tommy Lee in the upcoming Hulu series “Pam & Tommy.” But Mackie detailed the time the two enjoyed together while filming the show, from jogging with one another to eating “a lot of protein together.”

BEST DUO acceptance speech anthony mackie + sebastian stan #MTVAwards pic.twitter.com/462xM1s8dd — moon 〇° MARVEL IS RULER OF ALL (@merakikru) May 17, 2021

He also noted that “there’s more to come” and gave shoutouts to fellow Marvel stars Olsen, who was also at the event, and Paul Bettany. Olsen and Mackie briefly reunited on the red carpet as well, sharing a hug.

.@AnthonyMackie + Elizabeth Olsen = this adorable #MTVAwards moment that I'm fully in my feels over & will be watching on repeat forever and ever and ever. pic.twitter.com/6SJXzBsiy0 — MTV (@MTV) May 17, 2021

But before receiving the “Best Duo” award, the new Captain America also won the first award of the night: “Best Hero.”

Teyonah Parris was also nominated for “Best Hero” for her portrayal of Monica Rambeau in “WandaVision.” It was the lone award “WandaVision” was nominated for but failed to win.

Scarlett Johansson Honored with Generation Award

Billy Porter presented Johansson with the Generation Award, which has previously been given to fellow Marvel star Robert Downey Jr.

Prior to her virtual acceptance speech, MTV aired a montage of clips from the numerous films Johansson has been in. She acknowledged her three decades in the entertainment industry and the abundance of people who have helped make her movies a reality.

“This award really belongs to many hundreds of creative people all over the world,” Johansson said before also going on to thank her supporters.

Well deserved 👏 Congratulations to our 2021 #MTVAwards Generation Award recipient, Scarlett Johansson! pic.twitter.com/x2c22nJw9R — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) May 17, 2021

Johansson’s husband, Colin Jost, also slimed her — Nickelodeon style — during her speech.

Marvel Offers Sneak Peeks at Upcoming Projects

Following the sliming, Johansson introduced an exclusive sneak peek at her upcoming film “Black Widow.”

"You Got A Plan?" Clip | Marvel Studios' Black WidowJust two sisters bonding during a high-speed chase. Check out this brand new clip from Marvel Studios’ “Black Widow,” and experience it in theaters or on Disney+ with Premier Access on July 9. Additional fee required. ► Watch Marvel on Disney+: bit.ly/2XyBSIW ► Subscribe to Marvel on YouTube: bit.ly/WeO3YJ Follow Marvel on Twitter: ‪twitter.com/marvel Like… 2021-05-17T01:41:17Z

The clip provides a look at Natasha Romanoff and Yelena Belova, portrayed by Florence Pugh, showing how the two work together during a car chase.

A new clip from “Loki” also premiered during the award show’s telecast. The sneak peek provides an introduction to Agent Mobius, portrayed by Owen Wilson, of the Time Variance Authority.

“Introducing Agent Mobius” Clip | Marvel Studios’ Loki | Disney+"Time passes differently in the TVA." ⏳ Check out this brand new clip from Marvel Studios' "Loki," an Original Series streaming June 9 on Disney+: bit.ly/2XyBSIW ► Subscribe to Marvel on YouTube: bit.ly/WeO3YJ Follow Marvel on Twitter: ‪twitter.com/marvel Like Marvel on Facebook: ‪facebook.com/marvel Watch Marvel on Twitch: twitch.tv/marvel Reward your Marvel fandom by joining Marvel… 2021-05-17T02:08:53Z

