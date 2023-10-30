One of Matthew Perry’s Texts Revealed: READ IT

Atext message exchange that Matthew Perry had before he died has been shared on social media. A little more than a week before his tragic death, Perry reached out to his former co-star and friend, Ione Skye.

Skye shared the text exchange on Instagram on October 29, 2023.

“Hi! I hope all is well. I was meditating ( I meditate now) and ‘In You Eyes’ started playing. And I instantly thought of how beautiful you are,” he texted Skye on October 15, 2023. The two previously starred in “A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon” together.

“Awe. I love that. Xo,” Skye responded.

“Hope you are healthy and happy,” Perry, 54, continued.

“Yes I am both. I think! Good to hear from you. I only have nice memories with you,” Skye texted back.

“Me too. That one afternoon, I was just sitting in my apartment, and there you were,” read Perry’s final message to Skye.

Here’s what you need to know:

Ione Skye Said She Was ‘Very Very Sad’ Following Matthew Perry’s Death

According to People magazine, Perry was found dead in a hot tub at his home in California on October 28, 2023. Preliminary reports indicate that Perry drowned. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office completed an autopsy but the results have been “deferred” pending a toxicology report, per CNN.

In the caption of her post, Skye shared how she was feeling following Perry’s death.

“My last exchange a week ago. I’m very very sad. Loved this guy,” she wrote. Fans responded to the post in the comments section.

“Very heartbroken. Thankfully he checked in on you,” one person wrote.

“Oh wow! How lovely you had that moment & yet of course sad! But it shows a deep connection you will continue together,” someone else said.

“Oh Ione this is so sweet wow. I’m glad you had this little beautiful exchange,” a third comment read.

“Such a sweet exchange. My heartfelt condolences,” a fourth Instagram user added.

Matthew Perry Was Last Seen in Public on October 21

Last photo of Mathew Perry. Numerous prescription drugs’ found at Matthew Perry’s home after tragic ‘drowning’ death – including anti-anxiety meds pic.twitter.com/gASto2mc0P — Fox3 Now (@fox3news) October 30, 2023

The last time that Perry was seen in public was on October 21, 2023, according to Fox News. The “Friends” star enjoyed a meal with some friends at a Los Angeles eatery called The Apple Pan. He was photographed leaving the eatery with what appeared to be a soda in his hand.

In photos supplied by the outlet, Perry looked a bit unkempt, with messy hair. He was dressed in casual attire, including a light blue T-shirt and a pair of blue slacks. He accessorized with a pair of sunglasses.

Meanwhile, it appears as though the last photo of Perry was snapped whilst he was playing Pickleball, per FOX 3. Perry was seen in gym attire, hitting the ball on the court.

On October 23, 2023, the actor uploaded a photo of him sitting in what looks like a hot tub to his Instagram account.

“Oh, so warm water swirling around makes you feel good? I’m Mattman,” he captioned the post. The upload was the last one shared to Perry’s feed.

