Miss World 2021 Winner Crowned

After being postponed in December 2021, the 2021 Miss World Pageant was held on March 16, 2022 live from Puerto Rico. Hosted by singer/songwriter Peter Andre, actor Fernando Allende and Miss World 2016 Stephanie Del Valle, the pageant featured nearly 100 women from all over the world.

Here is the winner, but be warned of spoilers below.

The 2021 Miss World Winner Is…

Miss Poland Karolina Bielawska. She is a 22-year-old “business student with a bachelor’s degree in management and she is studying for her masters degree,” according to her Miss World profile.

It continues:

Karolina also works as a model. One day she hopes to become a TV host and motivational speaker. Her biggest passion is traveling. She enjoys swimming and scuba diving. Karolina is also very passionate about volunteering work, and she constantly supports the homeless. “Intouchables” is her favourite film and her personal motto is, “Greatness is measured by courage and heart.”

Ahead of the 2021 Miss World Pageant, Karolina wrote on Instagram, “I would love to thank all of you for your huge support through this beautiful journey! I am extremely grateful for all the kindness, love and help I received. I will do my best to represent Poland as proudly as I can. See you soon live from Puerto Rico!”

The Top 6 finalists were:

Miss Cote D’Ivoire Olivia Yacé (second runner-up)

Miss Indonesia Carla Yules

Miss Mexico Karolina Vidales

Miss Northern Ireland Anna Leitch

Miss Poland Karolina Bielawska

Miss United States Shree Saini (first runner-up)

Miss United States Shree Saini was also the Beauty With a Purpose winner. She wrote on Facebook ahead of the pageant, “Thank you God for allowing me to apply for the ultimate Humanitarian job of @missworld. Let us all celebrate 50 years of #BeautyWithAPurpose and 70 years of Miss World this Wednesday March 16th.

I’ve waited for this moment my entire life. I pray that I can serve through this role. I can’t wait to reunite with all of my sisters and world family.”

The Rest of the Competition

The preliminary competitions actually started back in November. The Miss World Pageant is a month-long event that has the contestants competing in a Head to Head competition, a Talent competition, a Sporting Day competition, a Top Model competition and the Beauty With a Purpose competition, where each woman shows off the platform and causes for which she campaigns.

The winners of the Head to Head competition were:

Miss Botswana Palesa Mofele

Miss Cameroon Audrey Monkam

Miss Cote D’Ivoire Olivia Yacé

Miss Nepal Namrata Shrestha

Miss Nicaragua Sheynnis Palacios

Miss Paraguay Bethania Borba

Miss Philippines Tracy Perez

Miss Venezuela Alejandra Conde

The winners of the Top Model challenge were:

Miss Cote D’Ivoire Olivia Yace (winner)

Miss Cameroon Audrey Monkam (2nd place)

Miss Puerto Rico Aryam Diaz Rosado (3rd place)

The Sporting competition winners were:

Miss Mexico Karolina Vidales Valdovinos (winner)

Miss Iceland Hugrun Birta Egilsdottir (2nd place)

Miss Guinea-Bissau Itchacénia Da Costa and Miss Ireland Pamela Uba (tie for 3rd place)

The Talent competition winners were:

Miss Mongolia Burte Ujin Anu (winner)

Miss Norway Amine Storrod (2nd)

Miss Japan Tamaki Hoshi (3rd)

Miss Chile Carol Drpic (4th)

Miss Northern Ireland Anna Leitch (5th)

The Beauty With a Purpose winners were:

Miss England Rehema Muthamia

Miss Kenya Sharon Obara

Miss Philippines Tracy Maureen Perez

Miss South Africa Shudufhadzo Musida

Miss United States Shree Saini

The 2021 Miss World pageant aired live Wednesday, March 16 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Eastern time on Reelz and Univision.

READ NEXT: Miss World 2021 Preliminary Results: Head to Head, Sports, Talent, & More