The Challenge Veteran Reveals Wes ‘Talked S*** About Me’ Before Betrayal

The Challenge: Double Agents has seen some dramatic, cutthroat moments with friends and allies turning on each other, from Fessy Shafaat throwing himself into Hall Brawl against Nelson Thomas to Aneesa Ferreira voting Wes Bergmann into elimination in the first episode. Earlier this season, Wes slammed Aneesa for the move and the longtime Challenge veteran has finally addressed the situation.

In an appearance on the Challenge Mania podcast, Aneesa said she should have told Wes she was going to throw him into elimination. She said, “Since then, I haven’t talked to Wes since his tweets and I don’t think we’ll be friends.” Host Scott Yager said Aneesa messaged him after Wes’ comments and told him she wanted to respond.

Aneesa explained, “I just felt like when Wes had talked s*** about me on the bus, no cameras, and the guys had told me about it, just like wanting to affect my money outside of the show in real life, and I didn’t like that and that was nasty to me. So I didn’t feel bad about voting for him at all. I don’t feel bad about anything, I feel like I should have done more things to benefit myself.”

Wes Slammed Aneesa After She Turned on Him in the Early Episodes of Double Agents & Published Her Texts to Him

In the first episode, Aneesa and her partner at the time, Fessy Shafaat, voted Wes and his partner Natalie Anderson into elimination to face the house vote CT Tamburello and Ashley Mitchell. It was a massive move for the opening episode of the season but because it was a female elimination, Wes was able to remain in the game without having to fight for his spot.

After the episode aired, Wes said he struggled to watch cast members he considered friends, like Aneesa and Leroy Garrett, say negative comments about him in their private confessionals. He also shared screenshots of texts from Aneesa who appeared to have reached out to him after the episode aired to apologize. In the text exchange, Aneesa said, “I had to do what I thought was necessary in the game, but it didn’t feel good.”

The exchange included Wes asking Aneesa to apologize to him publicly and tell fans of the show that “Wes has never crossed me or been disloyal. I sent him in because I fell for the mob’s branding of him and wanted to make a big move.” He said she should also add that she “said some heinous things” in her private confessional “to attempt to validate my own internal issues I had with myself.”

Aneesa replied that she wouldn’t be doing that and the conversation ended shortly after, with Aneesa telling the two-time champ to “have a good day.”

Wes Also Said Aneesa Isn’t ‘Cut Out’ for ‘The Challenge’

After Wes’ elimination from Double Agents in the third episode, the Real World: Austin alum continued to slam Aneesa and said she should “no longer be cast.” He said although there are other older cast members like him and CT still competing, they stay in shape and are able to run a final challenge. He described Aneesa as “old and out of shape” and said he would be “absolutely shocked” if Aneesa is cast again in the future.

He also said when Fessy initially left Aneesa he wasn’t surprised and didn’t blame him because Wes said Aneesa was “dead weight.” Wes explained that he used to keep his opinion about her to himself to spare her feelings but since their fallout hasn’t felt the need to do so. He concluded, “She’s not cut out for this, not even f****** close. So it’s an insult to the game when she’s put on the show.”

The Challenge: Double Agents airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

