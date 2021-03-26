The Challenge Star Shares Heartbreaking Update on Daughter’s Leukemia Battle

British reality TV star Ashley Cain, who appeared on The Challenge: War of the Worlds, shared a heartbreaking update on his baby daughter’s leukemia battle on Thursday, March 25. He said the results of her bone marrow test revealed that her leukemia had relapsed, meaning they have few options left.

Ashley wrote, “After yesterday’s results we have found out that Azaylia has heartbreakingly relapsed and we have immediately been admitted back into hospital as inpatients. We are devastated at the news and are left with very few options. We, along with the consultants have been reaching out globally in the last 24 hours to find a solution to save Azaylia’s life.” Here is the full post:

Ashley’s Challenge costars expressed their support in the comments, with fellow Brit Kyle Christie writing, “Stay strong brother, thinking of you all,” while Theo Campbell put a series of prayer hands emojis.

Ashley Said They Would Be Embarking on a Long Journey Abroad to Pursue Treatment for His Daughter

Ashley wrote in his post that they have one potential option that they’re exploring and will know more about the following day, but it would mean that the family would be “uprooting and leaving the country in a matter of days/weeks to embark on a year long journey to save our beautiful little girl!”

Before providing the heartbreaking news, Ashley had revealed that they were down to their last options after having tried various ways to fight leukemia. He said their latest attempt had been to remove some of her medication to allow her donor stem cells to more effectively fight leukemia.

In his post on March 25, he concluded, “Azaylia is such a strong little girl who has fought through every near impossible battle so far and she has done it all with love in her heart and a smile on her face! We pray that we get the right news tomorrow so she can continue fighting for the life that she loves so much!”

Azaylia Began Her Stem Cell Transplant in January Despite Her Leukemia Still Being Present

Ashley updated his followers on January 18 with his daughter’s progress and revealed that she was just starting her stem cell transplant process. However, he said she would have to undergo the transplant process with leukemia, which he said was not ideal. He wrote, “after Azaylia’s second round of chemotherapy, we were informed that Azaylia had relapsed and her leukemia had returned.”

He said his daughter’s cancer is “aggressive” and that’s why it’s so important for her to receive a stem cell transplant. However, because her leukemia had relapsed, there was a poor chance for success: “We were also told that because of her age and the aggressiveness of her cancer, she is in the high risk category for transplant complications and the poor risk category for transplant success,” the War of the Worlds star wrote.

At the time, Ashley said the process could take months and would be a difficult time for the family, asking his supporters for their thoughts and prayers as Azaylia would likely get “very very poorly” before improving.

