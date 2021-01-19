The Challenge Star’s 5-Month-Old Gets Stem Cell Transplant After Cancer Relapse

Ashley Cain, who appeared on The Challenge: War of the Worlds and the U.K. version of Ex on the Beach, has been keeping his supporters updated about his five-month-old daughter’s progress after her leukemia diagnosis last fall. His baby daughter, who was diagnosed with a “rare and aggressive” form of leukemia, has been undergoing chemotherapy.

On January 18, Ashley wrote that she was beginning her stem cell transplant process. The news of a donor match was bittersweet, however, as the British reality star also wrote on Instagram that his daughter’s leukemia had returned. He wrote:

Today was by far the biggest day of our lives. One that we have been hoping, wishing and praying for. The day Azaylia received her stem cell transplant and begins the toughest journey imaginable to save her precious life!

Ashley Recently Told His Supporters That His Daughter Had a Relapse & the Leukemia Returned

On January 17, Ashley posted that they found a donor for their 5-month-old, Azaylia, but added the heartbreaking news that she’d relapsed and her leukemia had returned. Ashley wrote, “after Azaylia’s second round of chemotherapy, we were informed that Azaylia had relapsed and her leukemia had returned.”

He said the news goes to show how “aggressive” the cancer is and how important her stem cell transplant will be for her treatment. He said she will be undergoing the stem cell transplantation process with leukemia which isn’t ideal. “We were also told that because of her age and the aggressiveness of her cancer, she is in the high risk category for transplant complications and the poor risk category for transplant success,” Ashley wrote.

He said the process will take anywhere from four to nine months and it will be “incredibly tough,” with doctors warning them that Azaylia will get “very very poorly” and “a lot worse” before she gets better. He closed off his post by asking for prayers and telling his supporters that he and his family are trying to stay strong and keep a positive mindset.

Ashley’s Daughter Was Diagnosed With a ‘Rare’ & ‘Aggressive’ Leukemia When She Was 2 Months Old

Ashley and his girlfriend Safiyya Vorajee welcomed Azaylia Diamond Cain on August 10, 2020. Only two months later, Ashley posted on Instagram the terrible news the parents had received, that she’d been diagnosed with leukemia.

Yesterday I had to go through something no parent in the world should have to go through. The single most upsetting, terrifying and heartbreaking experience I have ever been through. I found out my beautiful daughter Azaylia Diamond Cain got diagnosed with a very rare and aggressive form of leukaemia which has come with many complications.

The reality star father has been sharing the treatment process since then and in November 2020, he said his daughter would need a bone marrow transplant to survive but that it was a difficult process to find a match.

At the end of November, Ashley shared an update with his 600,000 followers and said they were back in the hospital after a few days of rest at home to begin Azaylia’s second round of chemotherapy. He wrote, “She still smiles, she still has fun and she gives us hope and inspiration every day! #LetsGoChamp YOU GOT THIS!”

