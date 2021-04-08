Ashley Cain’s Baby Daughter May Only Have ‘Days to Live’ in Cancer Battle

The Challenge’s Ashley Cain revealed some heartbreaking news on April 8 as he updated his followers on the latest developments in his baby daughter Azaylia’s leukemia battle. The reality TV star, who’d recently raised over $2 million for a specialized treatment program in Singapore, said that they’d run out of options as the program was no longer a possibility and tumors had been found in her brain, kidneys, liver, lungs and spleen.

Ashley shared the news in a 10-minute video posted to his Instagram, in which he said Azaylia, who is just shy of her 8-month birthday, received an ultrasound and she has “tumors in her stomach, spleen, lungs, kidneys.” He said the chemotherapy wasn’t working and the consultants in Singapore were unable to create a CART treatment for her since her leukemia is so rare.

He said about a week ago, “Consultants said that they think she’s only got one, two days to live. And it could even be like that night. So we took Azaylia home with the palliative care team and stuff.” The family since returned to the hospital to keep fighting, which is when Ashley said they were told that Azaylia’s leukemia had spread and she had tumors throughout her body.

He said they have no more options left except to go home, “make our baby as comfortable as possible. And we’re going to have as much fun as we can with her as possible.” He became emotional as he said that she’d spent most of her life in hospital, undergoing chemotherapy, operations and transplants. “For the last part of her life I just wanna take her home and see her like a baby,” he said, “Give her the best rest of her life that we can give her.”

Azaylia’s Mother Also Posted About the Devastating News & Said They Will Be Going Home to Give Her the Best Possible Time Left

Ashley’s girlfriend Safiyya Vorajee also shared the news on her Instagram and said, “With a heavy painful heart i share the saddest news of my life.” She also explained that tumors had been found in Azaylia’s brain, kidneys, liver, lungs and spleen and there was nothing that could be done for the tumors in her brain. She also revealed that the chemotherapy treatments were no longer effective against the aggressive form of leukemia.

She confirmed that the program in Singapore would not be able to help Azaylia because they do not have a CART treatment that can handle the “rarity and aggressiveness of her leukemia.” She wrote:

This was our last, our only and our final option to save Azaylia and her disease was even too complex for them. So we will be now returning home with our beautiful baby to give her the best possible time left that we can.

She thanked everyone for their support and said she was proud of her baby girl for fighting so hard and for so long. “There isn’t enough words out there to describe the heartache & pain I’m feeling,” she wrote, “but I’m incredibly honoured to have become a mummy to my precious girl.”

Azaylia Was Diagnosed With Leukemia When She Was 2 Months Old & Ashley Recently Raised Over $2 Million for Her Treatment

Azaylia was born to Ashley and Safiyya on August 10 but only two months later the reality TV star shared the sad news that she’d been diagnosed with a “rare and aggressive” form of leukemia. Since then, he’s kept his followers updated about her chemotherapy and treatment options and their hunt for a stem cell donor.

On March 28, Ashley announced that after many calls and consultations, they learned that there was only one option left to treat Azaylia, which was a specialized treatment program in Singapore, “CAR-T therapy plus a haplo transplant, for a minimum period of 1 year.” He shared the link to a GoFundMe page and asked for help to cover their expenses of the move to Singapore and the program.

The fundraiser’s goal of £1 million (over $1.3 million) was surpassed in just a few hours and it is now at over £1.5 million (over $2 million). The family was set to leave in just a couple of weeks since Ashley said at the time they couldn’t delay due to the aggressiveness of Azaylia’s leukemia.

