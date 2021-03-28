The Challenge Star Raises Over $1 Million in Hours for Baby’s Cancer Treatment

On March 28, after months of keeping his followers updated about his baby daughter’s health and treatment following her leukemia diagnosis, The Challenge star Ashley Cain revealed they were down to their final option to treat Azaylia and appealed for help and financial support in making that option a reality.

Ashley shared the news in an Instagram post and set up a GoFundMe for his seven-month-old daughter with a goal of £1 million (over $1.3 million), which was surpassed in just hours. According to the reality TV star, the family realized they had only one option after many conversations with consultants from around the world, which is to travel to Singapore for “CAR-T therapy plus a haplo transplant, for a minimum period of 1 year.”

He said they would be leaving in just a few weeks because the aggressiveness of Azaylia’s disease means they don’t have much time to spare. He wrote, “This treatment and associated expenses will be in excess of 1 million pounds with an initial deposit of £500,000 just to be accepted into the hospital and onto the program.”

Here is the full post:

Follow the Heavy on The Challenge Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Ashley Shared How Much Azaylia’s Leukemia Battle Had Impacted Others & Opened Up About the Past 7 Months

In Ashley’s fundraiser for Azaylia, he shared the impact that her diagnosis and their updates had on others. He said that when they were told she would need an urgent bone marrow transplant but the chances of finding a donor would be slim, they began a social media campaign to get people to register.

He wrote, “Not only had we found a donor for our precious baby but we also delivered over 80,000 new registrations in just one weekend – more than any of the donor charities had received in the past 12 months!”

He also said that any extra donations they get for their current fundraiser will be given to other families with children in the same situation. “We pledged to give back to this community from the moment we were thrust into it and that is something we will always honour,” Ashley wrote.

He said Azaylia is his and Safiyya’s first and only child and the parents “spent the first 7 months of parenthood in hospital under COVID restrictions fighting a battle that no parent should ever have to face.” He pleaded with his followers to help them keep fighting for Azaylia so the past few months wouldn’t be in vain. He wrote:

We are on our knees asking for help to get us to Singapore. Even the smallest of donations can help us reach out goal! Please help us to save our beautiful daughter Azaylia, she has inspired not only us as her parents but so many other people around the world. If you have been following our journey you can see that she shows us all everyday how much she loves life and wants to be here!

Ashley Has Been Posting Frequently About His Baby Daughter’s Leukemia Battle Since She Was Diagnosed at 2 Months

Ashley and his girlfriend Safiyya Vorajee welcomed Azaylia Diamond Cain on August 10 and The Challenge star wrote “I will always be there for her as her daddy, her friend and her confidant! Daddy loves you baby, you’ve changed my life!” Ashley shared multiple photos of his baby girl until he revealed the terrible news on October 9 that she’d been diagnosed with leukemia.

Since then, he’s been keeping his supporters updated about her cancer battle, sharing in November that she would need a bone marrow transplant and that she was undergoing several rounds of chemotherapy.

Ashley is a former professional football player who made his debut for Coventry City in 2008 and later playing for a series of other clubs including Mansfield and Tamworth, as per Soccerbase. Ashley’s career ended when he ruptured his Achilles tendon and he has since appeared on various reality TV shows, namely The Challenge and the U.K.’s Ex on the Beach. According to her Instagram, Ashley’s partner Safiyya is an aesthetic practitioner.

READ NEXT: The Challenge Champ Slams Costar: ‘Bottom Dwelling Trash Bag’