The Challenge OG Says She Has ‘Unfinished Business’ With Costar

The Challenge has had its fair share of heroes and villains throughout its many seasons but one of its most well-known “villains” is The Real World: Los Angeles alum Beth Stolarczyk. Despite her long absence from the show since The Gauntlet III in 2008, 52-year-old Beth returned for The Challenge: All Stars and recently revealed there was one competitor she was “nervous” to see.

Beth, who is now married and a mother of two, said that her plan for the All Stars season was to “do her best” to avoid in-house drama in an interview with Bustle. However, she told the outlet there was one costar she was “nervous” to see because she felt there was “unfinished business” to discuss, and that’s Aneesa Ferreira.

She said, “We’ve had not so much great times in the past. We have some unfinished business to talk about.” Time will tell if the two will end up working together on All Stars or if their unresolved drama will surface again. She didn’t elaborate on their unfinished business but in an Instagram Live about two months ago, she said Aneesa had made comments about her weight.

Beth Replied to Trishelle Revealing That Beth Did Not ‘Disappoint on the Show

Prior to the start of the season, Trishelle teased that the show would be very exciting for fans with a lot of moments they’d be happy to see, Cheat Sheet reported. She mentioned that Beth “doesn’t disappoint” and is “exactly what you want to see.”

Beth also took her interview as an opportunity to respond to that comment and told Bustle, “I don’t know… and I don’t get it. Maybe I need to be more self-aware of who I am. I could say the same thing about Trishelle.”

As always, fans are divided about whether they’re happy to see Beth back on The Challenge or not, but the Real World alum said her goal was to compete without drama. However, she added that she would be speaking up if her costars criticized her: “I think people interpret me the wrong way. I guess I rub people the wrong way. If somebody starts lashing out at me, I lash back. If sticking up for myself is wrong, I don’t want to be right.”

Beth Had Some Feuds During Her Time on ‘The Challenge’ & She Revealed Who She’d Like a Rematch With

Beth had several rivalries during her seven seasons on The Challenge, namely on The Duel with Tina Bridges, then known as Tina Barta, when Tina punched her in the face and was disqualified. Another notable Challenge moment was when Tonya Cooley threw Beth’s clothes in the pool on Inferno II.

During her interview with Bustle, Beth revealed that she’d “love to have a rematch” with Montana McGlynn of The Real World: Boston. “I’d love to confront Montana,” she said, referring to the costar she eliminated on Gauntlet 2. She also spoke about Coral Smith and said, “We didn’t always get along, but I think it would be cool to have Coral on.

Since leaving The Challenge world, Beth has focused on producing TV shows with her production company and is the CEO of Eyelusion Lashes.

New episodes of The Challenge: All Stars drop on Thursdays on Paramount Plus.

