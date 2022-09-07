Former ‘Challenge’ Star Opens Up About Getting Shot at 13 Times

A former star of “The Challenge” has just opened up about a traumatic incident that happened to her family. During the September 6 premiere of “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter,” Cheyenne Floyd shared that she was in the car with her fiancé, Zach Davis, and their kids when they were shot at 13 times, causing them to crash into another vehicle.

Floyd shared during the episode, “From the outside, my life looks perfect, but to be honest I haven’t been transparent about what’s really been going on. This next chapter, I’m ready to get closure.” As she sat next to Davis, she added, “It’s so weird because I pictured this moment, this exact moment, so many times as far as how we were going to explain this. It’s like, you never think that it would be you. I never thought that something like this would happen to me,” she said tearfully.

Floyd and Davis share a 15-month-old son Ace and the “Rivals III” finalist is also the mother of 5-year-old Ryder with her ex, longtime “Challenge” competitor Cory Wharton.

Floyd Said Their Car Was Shot at 13 Times by Someone They Knew, Causing Them to Crash Into Another Vehicle

Davis and Floyd explained in the premiere what happened on that day, saying they were heading to the doctor’s with their children. “We’re just riding and the music was playing. It was a normal car day, and Chey looks at me and goes, ‘What is that?’ There was a green beam on my face,” he said. He added:

All of a sudden you just start hearing the shots. He hit the car 13 times, and we crashed into the back of a Prius… It was the worst feeling in the world.

Floyd said she was “in complete and utter shock.” Davis explained that the alleged shooter, who wasn’t named, was somebody they knew. “He’s been here at Chey’s house,” Davis said. “There are pictures with him.” The former “Challenge” star said the fact that they made it through alive was “a miracle.”

“God literally covered us that day because every cop who was there said they don’t understand how we are all alive,” she shared in an emotional interview on the show. “And hearing it over and over and over I just wanted them to all stop saying it because I had to pinch myself to make sure I understood that I was alive.”

The ‘Teen Mom’ Episode Also Showed Floyd & Davis Trying to Get Closure Through the Court

We have had the hardest year but we are alive and extremely blessed. Thank you to our friends and family who have been going through this hell with us. We got this 🖤 @zachtdavis — cheyennefloyd (@itskcheyenne) September 7, 2022

The premiere episode saw the couple going to court in Los Angeles to face the alleged shooter. However, the case ended up being delayed and he wasn’t there. Floyd was left wondering if the case would ever be over as they were feeling “stuck in a constant replay of the worst day of your life.”

She shared with her mother that, “Everything is just a trigger. Everything is a reminder… I feel like he didn’t kill us, but he took so much from us.” After the episode aired, Floyd tweeted, “We have had the hardest year but we are alive and extremely blessed. Thank you to our friends and family who have been going through this hell with us. We got this @zachtdavis.”

