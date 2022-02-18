Emily Schromm Addresses a Possible Return to ‘The Challenge’

Emily Schromm is known as one of the strongest women competitors “The Challenge” has seen but unfortunately, she hasn’t been back since winning “Rivals II.” The “Real World: D.C.” alum made three finals on the three shows she competed on, “Cutthroat,” “Battle of the Exes” and “Rivals II.”

She was never eliminated from the show and won all five eliminations that she was sent into. The former reality star also won the spinoff “Champs vs. Stars.” Emily appeared on Johnny Bananas Devenanzio’s podcast recently and he said by far the most common question he received for Emily was whether she’ll be coming back to “The Challenge” or if that chapter is closed.

Luckily, it sounds as though the door is still open for Emily to return and she even said that she’s been leaning more and more toward coming back for next season.

Emily Said Her ‘Maybe’ Is Becoming More Like a ‘Yes’ in Past Weeks & She’s Excited Over the Thought of Returning

On the “Death, Taxes and Bananas” podcast, Emily explained, “I feel as soon as I’m supposed to [return to ‘The Challenge’], it’s gonna be so easy and I’m gonna say yes. The door is open, the question mark is like, okay it’s a maybe. But the maybe is becoming closer to a yes in the last few weeks.”

She added, “If it feels like a yes for me and what I’m doing, especially with my work that I have… but if it’s divine timing and it’s supposed to be a yes, I definitely will do it. It just hasn’t been a yes.” However, she said she feels closer to saying yes than at any time in the past and it’s “exciting” to think about returning to “The Challenge.”

Emily said, “Before, it was more like a little bit dread” in terms of the effort she’d have to put in, having to disconnect from work and her businesses. “And now it’s like, I think I’m ready for this type of adventure again.”

She also received another question from a fan who asked her to come back and put some of the new competitors “in their place” and Emily replied, “I would definitely put them in their place but I would do it with love and a smile and then I would ask them to meditate with me after,” she laughed.

Bananas Also Said He Wants to Return for the Next Season

Bananas also said he wants to return to “The Challenge,” telling Emily “I’m with you” regarding the feeling of excitement over a return. He explained that he feels almost like a parent of “The Challenge” because of the time and “blood, sweat and tears” he’s put into the show. “I just want the show to be good, I want to restore it to its glory,” he shared.

The seven-time champ concluded, “You heard it here first, there is a good chance that you might see the two of us on the next season.” That echoes comments he made a few weeks prior when Kyle Christie joined his podcast. At the end of their hour-long conversation, Bananas said, “there’s a good chance that you’ll be seeing me back on the next ‘Challenge’ as well, there’s a little teaser for you.”

