Johnny Bananas Calls Out The Challenge Star Over ‘Incendiary’ Comment

Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio got into a small Twitter war with another reality TV legend recently as he and “The Challenge: USA” star Tyson Apostol traded shots on the social media platform.

Tyson first announced on July 22 that fans who’d been comparing him to OG “Challenge” stars were wrong and he could easily beat them in most competitions. “To those comparing me to those on the ‘OG’ challenge… A lot of them can bench press more than me but 70-80 even 90% of the game I have them crushed. Talking cake walk,” the four-time “Survivor” star wrote.

It took some time but Bananas replied to Tyson’s tweet on August 18, writing, “This tweet is gonna age about as well as you.” Tyson quickly replied to Bananas, tweeting, “Like a fine wine.” Bananas didn’t leave it there, though, as he added, “More like a box of wine after a game of slap the bag.”

Bananas also made his feelings about “The Challenge: USA” clear with his reply to a fan who wrote, “I just discovered The Challenge: USA and got excited.. then realized .. a whole new cast and felt immediately deflated… what’s the challenge without Bananas?” Johnny replied, “Not a Challenge.”

Tyson & Bananas Joked About the Twitter Comments

It seems as though the jabs between Tyson and Bananas were done in jest as Tyson appeared on Johnny Bananas’ podcast “Death, Taxes and Bananas” this week. He was asked about his comments right at the beginning of the episode as Bananas said, “who hacked your Twitter because there’s absolutely no way someone as strategic and smart and calculated as you would intentionally fire off a incendiary tweet [like that].”

Tyson joked that several government agencies like the FBI and the CIA were looking into it as Bananas said, “I heard it was Enzo [Palumbo].” Tyson laughed, “I think it was Enzo cause you know how Enzo’s known for talking mostly.”

Tyson Defended His Comment & Spoke About His Background as an Endurance Athlete

Bananas and Tyson spoke about how the “Survivor” winner has won three challenges so far on “The Challenge: USA” and how he showed a strong and diverse skill set. Tyson explained that his “pedigree” and his background is “so much different than the standard reality and especially ‘Challenge’ competitor.”

“I got paid to race my bike as fast and as hard as I can in a bid to get into the Tour de France in Europe,” Tyson shared. “I was a pro cyclist in Europe. So when people are like, ‘Oh Tyson’s all talk’ I’m like, I would beat anybody in endurance in ‘The Challenge’ that’s ever been in ‘The Challenge.'” He explained how some fans have said that CT Tamburello is good at endurance and finals and Tyson replied:

I made a living off of endurance. I was a college distance swimmer in the mile and I got paid as a professional cyclist and then when I got bored of … or burned out of professional cycling, I did ultra trail running as a hobby for fun.

He said he understands that in certain areas someone like Bananas would “crush” him but in endurance he would completely dominate. He said he’s had fans telling him that he’s been doing well so far on “The Challenge: USA” but he “wouldn’t hold a candle to so-and-so in a final” and Tyson told Bananas, “The finals is the one thing that almost nobody is going to beat me at.”

He explained, “I am a purebred endurance athlete, in my DNA since I was very young, I was winning competitions. The longer and more difficult the competition, the better my chances are.” Tyson said he would run 40 miles on the weekend as a “social” event for “fun” with his friends and used to cycle for over 100 miles every day on his bike for training.

