Kyle Christie Reveals If He’ll Return to ‘The Challenge’ Season 38

Kyle Christie has been on “The Challenge” for several seasons in a row now, since his debut on “Vendettas,” and he recently spoke about whether he wants to return for season 38 following the birth of his first child, baby Crew, in 2021.

In an appearance on Johnny Bananas Devenanzio’s podcast “Death, Taxes and Bananas,” Kyle was asked if his plan was to take some time off and focus on his family now. He replied that he wasn’t planning on returning at first but “I’ve got this streak going on so I think I’m definitely gonna do it, where I’ve done a lot in a row, I think there’s only a couple of people that have done more than me in a row.”

The “Spies, Lies and Allies” finalist has appeared on seven seasons in a row. “If I can’t beat you in a final in ‘The Challenge,’ I’m just gonna beat you doing the streak,” Kyle told Bananas. “And that’s how I win.”

Kyle & His Partner Vicky Turner Welcomed Their Baby Boy on September 13, 2021

Kyle and his girlfriend Vicky Turner welcomed their first child together on September 13, 2021. The two-time finalist wrote on Instagram, “Welcome to the world Crew you are so loved.” He thanked Vicky “for bringing this perfect little man into our lives, you honestly have done an extraordinary job from start to finish.”

During Bananas’ podcast, Kyle said going through the birth was an amazing experience and it almost felt like an out-of-body experience. “When that nurse lifted the baby on to me… I have to care for this now for the rest of my life… I was like ‘s***’ it is heavy,” he said. He explained that the baby then comes first all the time in his mind and it’s a surreal feeling to have everything change like that.

He praised his partner and said her instincts are simply amazing. “She sees stuff that I don’t… she’s a f****** perfect parent.”

Bananas Also Said He’d Like to Return to Show & Told Fans They Might See Him Next Season

Kyle wasn’t the only one who said he’d like to return as Bananas ended his podcast with a teaser for fans. He said, “there’s a good chance that you’ll be seeing me back on the next ‘Challenge’ as well, there’s a little teaser for you.” The seven-time champ has already said he misses being on the show and would be happy to return if the timing worked out.

During the podcast, Kyle told Bananas he should return to the show. He called out the majority of the people on the show, saying, “No one’s got any personality!” The British reality star said he and Bananas could have a blast making fun of their castmates and that they’ve “gotten worse than when you were there at defending themselves now, so it’s even funnier.”

The 38th season of “The Challenge” has yet to be announced so it remains to be seen who will be on the cast.

