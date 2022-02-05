Leroy Garrett & Kam Williams Share Big Update About Their First Child

“The Challenge” fan-favorite couple Kam Williams and Leroy Garrett made the surprise announcement over the holidays that they were expecting their first child together and this week they shared a major update about the pregnancy. In a video posted to both their Instagrams, Kam and Leroy shared with fans their gender reveal.

The two stood side-by-side, with Kam holding onto a bunch of pink balloons and Leroy holding onto blue balloons. Kam then let go of the pink balloons and they floated away, leaving Leroy holding onto the blue ones. The caption of the post reads, “Our greatest gift to each other #boymom #itsaboy.”

Kam wrote, “I always think back to the moment we first met to where we are now. Right before I met you I was looking for love, when I actually met you I wasn’t. I guess things really do come to you when you’re not looking at all. We’ve always trusted the process & let things happen on Gods timing which is never wrong!”

She concluded that she’s excited to raise “a little version” of Leroy and watch her partner become a father. “Thank you for loving me the way you do. Love you both so much,” she wrote. Here is the cute clip:

Stars of ‘The Challenge’ Were Quick to Share Their Love & React to the Couple’s News

The couple’s Instagram post was soon flooded with comments from “The Challenge” stars. Mark Long commented a series of heart emojis and then added, “I call FIRST DIBS on having an ALLIANCE w/ him!!!!!!” Jemmye Carroll wrote, “For once I was team boy bc I can’t wait to see a mini Leroy running around. I’m praying for you mama bc you’re about to have your hands full with grown Leroy and lil lee.”

Cara Maria Sorbello commented, “Oh boy! Happy for you guys we all wanna watch this family show!!!” Kyle Christie wrote, “Best feeling ever, congrats……Leroy you lucky f***,” he laughed. Jenna Compono, who welcomed her own baby boy less than a year ago, commented, “Oh my goodness baby boys are so fun! I’m so happy for you guys!!” Leroy’s “Real World: Las Vegas” co-star Nany Gonzalez commented, “god is so good. A real Lil Lee.”

Marie Roda, Josh Martinez, Derrick Kosinski, Paulie Calafiore, Aneesa Ferreira and Natalie Negrotti were among some of the other cast members who showed their love in the comments.

Kam & Leroy First Announced Their Pregnancy Just Before the Christmas Holidays

Kam and Leroy shocked “Challenge” fans on December 22 when they dropped the news that they were expecting their first child. The two made the reveal on Instagram with a photoshoot in matching Christmas onesies holding an ultrasound. Kam wrote that the two of them always gave each other the best gifts at the holidays and this is the best one ever.

“Feels so good to be able to announce & share that we are becoming parents!!” Kam wrote. Leroy added that their little bundle of joy is due in June 2022 and called their baby “our greatest gift.” He said he couldn’t wait to become a father.

The couple met on “The Challenge” in early 2018 and had a few speed bumps in the early days but began dating in earnest after “War of the Worlds 2” filmed. The couple moved into a place together in Houston in the fall of 2020 and celebrated their two-year anniversary in August 2021.

