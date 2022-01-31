‘The Challenge’ Stars React to Robin Hibbard’s Situation & Past Arrests

Former “The Challenge” star Robin Hibbard’s struggles have come to light in the last few weeks and months, with screenshots of her posts on social media circulating on Reddit and fan pages. These posts included Robin asking anyone for help with food, shelter and money as she said she was trying to stay safe and sober. Her situation gained greater attention recently as Mark Long talked about her battle with addiction in a recent podcast.

Following Mark’s appearance on Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio’s podcast, some news outlets wrote about Robin’s situation. The Sun reported on several past arrests, mostly from 2019, related to drug possession. In 2019, she was charged with possession of heroin in one instance and a few months later, she was arrested again after officers found her trespassing and in possession of drugs without a prescription, the outlet wrote.

It also reported on Robin’s custody struggles as the former reality star’s family members were awarded temporary custody of her children in 2019. More recently, including in January 2022, Robin posted pleas for help on social media as she wrote that she was homeless and looking for a place to safely sleep. A screenshot of The Sun article was shared to various “Challenge” gossip pages, prompting stars of the show to react in the comments.

Follow the Heavy on The Challenge Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

‘The Challenge’ Stars Past & Present Commented on the Posts Reacting to the News & Sending Love to Robin

Some of the posts sharing The Sun’s article got a lot of reactions in the comments, especially from stars of “The Challenge.” Aneesa Ferreira commented, “This is extremely sad. I hope she gets the help she needs.” Johnny Bananas wrote, “So tragic, such an amazing soul,” along with a broken heart emoji and prayer hands.

Hunter Barfield, who debuted on the show after Robin’s last appearance, wrote, “As someone whose mother is an addict, this absolutely breaks my heart for her family and kids. Praying for her I hope she can beat this addiction!” Beth Stolarczyk commented, “Praying for Robin.” Paula Beckert replied, “Praying for Robin, but also for her children. I hope they are in a safe and healthy environment and getting therapy for themselves as well.”

Mark Said He Knows Many People Have Offered to Help & He Hopes She Can Come Out of the ‘Dark Place’ Soon

Mark addressed Robin’s situation on Johnny Bananas’ podcast, telling him he’s been getting a lot of messages from people about Robin. He said she’s in a “bad place” and told listeners, “I think the addiction has really taken a hold of her in a terrible way.”

He said many people tried to reach her and help her out, including her husband and her parents, but that he hopes “someone can get to her and convince her to get help.” Mark said he believes that Robin wants the help deep down but might be struggling to accept it yet. “It breaks my heart knowing that she’s in such a bad place,” he said.

Mark also explained that Jisela Delgado actually saw Robin in Tampa Bay, Florida, one day and talked to her and offered her help. “I’m hoping that she can come out of this dark place, not only for herself but for her kids and her husband and her family,” he concluded.

READ NEXT: CT Tamburello Hints at Going Head-to-Head With Johnny Bananas Devenanzio