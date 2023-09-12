‘The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion’ Cast & Release Date Revealed

The newest season of MTV’s “The Challenge” is rapidly approaching.

“The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion” marks the 39th season of the network’s flagship series, and it’ll premiere on Wednesday, October 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, according to a press release received by Heavy.

Hinted at by its name, season 39 will pit returning “Challenge” players against each other as they battle for their first championship. But, that doesn’t mean we’ll miss out on seeing some beloved “Challenge” champions.

“‘The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion’ will feature 24 fierce contenders vying for the crown as they endure the ultimate test of willpower with unpredictable formats and shocking twists,” the release reads. “This season, mental and physical limits will be pushed further than ever before as contenders must face off against rotating vets in surprise eliminations.

“With the stakes higher than ever, this new era of competitors must beat the best to be the best. In the end, who will solidify their legacy and emerge as a first-time champion?”

See the teaser below via the embedded YouTube player:

‘The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion’ Full Cast List

MTV shared the cast lists for the contenders and champions who will appear on the show. However, it sounds like fans will only see the champs on the elimination grounds. Here is the complete cast list:

Champions

Cara Maria Sorbello

Jordan Wiseley

Tori Deal

Kaz Crossley

Kaycee Clark

Laurel Stucky

Chris “CT” Tamburello

Darrell Taylor

Devin Walker

Brad Fiorenza

Contenders

Jessica Brody

Berna Canbeldek

Ed Eason

Tula “Big T” Fazakerley

Michele Fitzgerald

Asaf Goren

Horacio Gutiérrez

Callum Izzard

Moriah Jadea

Jujuy Jiménez

Olivia Kaiser

Corey Lay

James Lock

Nurys Mateo

Hughie Maughan

Emanuel Neagu

Chauncey Palmer

Melissa Reeves

Ravyn Rochelle

Colleen Schneider

Jay Starrett

Ciarran Stott

Kyland Young

Zara Zoffany

If MTV-only fans haven’t heard of some of the contenders, it’s because they competed in a “Challenge” spin-off series. For example, Izzard placed third in “The Challenge: UK” and Young lasted until the midway point of CBS’s “The Challenge: USA” season 1.

A week ahead of premiere night, MTV will air a special.

“The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion: Countdown Begins” will drop on Wednesday, October 18 at 8 p.m. ET/PT to acquaint fans with the cast and to deliver a sneak peek into season 39.

‘The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion’ Features the Return of Several MTV Legends

I spy with my little eye, some stiff competition. 🥵 Here are your contenders and legendary Challenge champions for #TheChallenge39, starting with CT Tamburello, Cara Maria Sorbello, @BradFiorenza, and @laurelstucky! 💥 pic.twitter.com/KPtYMpND2r — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) September 12, 2023

Although it’s always exciting to see a crop of newer contestants vy for their first piece of “Challenge” gold, the franchise is built on the shoulders of celebrated legends. And some of them are returning to the flagship series for the first time in years.

Fans haven’t seen Sorbello since she placed second alongside her “Team USA” crew in “War of the Worlds 2” in 2019. Although Fiorenza has competed in every season of “The Challenge: All Stars,” he hasn’t descended onto the mainline series since 2018’s “Final Reckoning.”

Crossley, the champion of “The Challenge: UK” and “World Championship,” will appear on MTV for the first time.

And perhaps the franchise’s most beloved star ever — CT — is making an appearance on “Battle for a New Champion” as well. He hasn’t graced the network since winning season 37’s “Spies, Lies & Allies” in 2021.