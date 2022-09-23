Tori Deal Teases ‘S*** Show’ on The Challenge With Jordan Wiseley

Fans are eagerly counting down the days until the premiere of “The Challenge: Ride or Dies” since it was announced on September 15. One of the first thing viewers saw when the cast photos came out was that Tori Deal and Jordan Wiseley are both on the season, nearly two years after they announced the end of their engagement.

Tori has appeared on the regular challenge since their split and Jordan made his “Challenge” return for season 3 of “All Stars” but the two have yet to compete together since “Total Madness,” when they were still together. Many fans commented on the upcoming exes reunion, especially after the trailer showed a confrontation between the two in a club scene with Tori asking Jordan, “Are you serious?”

The “Are You the One?” alum teased some drama in her response to one fan’s comment. “Tori & Jordan on the same season let’s see how this plays out,” someone wrote on a post introducing the cast, according to a screenshot saved on Reddit. Tori replied, “it’s a s*** show… enjoy lol.” She then added, “to clarify the show [is] NOT s***. But the chaos… it will be very… entertaining for you guys.”

Jordan Previously Said That He Wouldn’t Want to Compete on the Show Again if Tori Was There

Jordan was quite tight-lipped about their split after the news came out in November 2020 but he revealed in an interview in May 2021 that he wouldn’t return to a season of “The Challenge” that Tori was on.

In an interview with Danny Pellegrino, the host of pop culture podcast “Everything Iconic,” Danny asked if Jordan would return to “The Challenge” and the three-time champ answered, “I’m not going back with Tori.” He explained that it has nothing to do with bad blood or a “vendetta” against production but didn’t want their story to be twisted.

“I know how television works,” he explained. “And not that I can’t control [the narrative], but that [production] can, do and will… And that’s my biggest thing. It’s not that I want to win this, I was so hurt by the way the Tori and I thing broke apart because, number one thing, it cheapened all of it.” He later added that he didn’t want to “do the reality TV thing and make all of this drama and it shouldn’t be out there.”

Jordan & Tori Have Had Positive Interactions on Social Media in the Past Several Months

It’s likely that time has helped change Jordan’s mind about appearing on a season with Tori and the two have had positive interactions on social media in the past few months.

In March 2022, Jordan revealed on Instagram that he’d headed to Ukraine to help out with the humanitarian effort following the Russian invasion and shared that he’d been driving supplies into Ukraine and driving civilians out to safety as well. In response to his video, Tori wrote, “Heroic, be safe!” with a heart emoji.

Despite that, it’s likely to be a difficult season for the exes, especially as there are other competitors on the season who might make things complicated. Jordan’s ex Laurel Stucky, who he dated for some time before he dated Tori, is also on the season and Showbiz Cheat Sheet reported that they were pictured cuddling in April 2022 at Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols’ wedding.

Fessy Shafaat is also on the season, and both Fessy and Tori admitted to vacationing in Turks and Caicos soon after her split from Jordan was announced in the fall of 2020. Tori revealed that they hooked up but then decided to stay friends.

