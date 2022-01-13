Tori Deal Shares Her 2 Biggest Regrets From ‘The Challenge’ Season 37

Kaycee Clark and CT Tamburello will be remembered as the winners of “The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” but what won’t be noted in the record books is that they beat second place, Kyle Christie and Tori Deal, by only ten seconds.

After the finale aired, Tori was clear on “MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast” that CT and Kaycee deserved to win and “came out on top” despite losing out by ten seconds in a final that she largely dominated. She said on Instagram that it was an “incredible season” and coming in second was the highest she’d placed on the show so far.

“I know I might not be a champ yet, but I feel like it,” she wrote, thanking Kaycee and CT for sharing their prize with the other finalists. That being said, in an appearance on the “Challenge Mania” podcast, she said she does have two big regrets from the season.

Tori Said Her 2 Biggest Regrets Were Betraying Devin Walker in the Final Elimination & Instigating the Fight That Got Fessy Shafaat Eliminated

Tori told co-hosts Derrick Kosinski and Scott Yager that she had two big regrets on the season. One of them, she explained, was the “pizzagate incident” where she got Josh Martinez involved in an argument between Fessy Shafaat and Amber Borzotra that ultimately got Fessy disqualified from the season.

“That was just so f***** like I watched that back, and was really drunk during that time and I was just playing around just like enjoying the drama and not even thinking it was gonna blow up to the extent that it did,” she said. “So I feel really bad about that and I’m thankful that Fessy and Josh have both forgiven me.” She later added, “That one really, really bothers me.”

Tori said her other regret was cheering for Emanuel Neagu and helping him in his elimination against her “Are You the One? Second Chances” co-star and friend Devin Walker. “I just feel like also blessed and lucky that Devin and I have been able to have conversations where he’s forgiven me,” she said, “Because you get lost in the sauce a little bit when you’re playing the game.”

She added, “those two things I wish I could have just gone back in time and removed myself from the situation as opposed to being, making it more difficult for myself in the future.” That said, she took it as a lesson learned and expressed how lucky she feels that everyone has forgiven her.

She Explained Why Those 2 Incidents Happened & Said She Feels Pressure to Be Entertaining & Also Minimized Her Feelings for Emanuel

Tori elaborated on both incidents and explained the underlying causes for each. In reference to the pizza incident, she said, “the reason why I was adamant to start drama that night is because the house was super boring and I think that when you’re on the show for so long and you get callbacks, at least I can speak for myself, I do feel this pressure to be entertaining. That’s something that I always live with.”

She said the entire thing started as a joke and she didn’t know it would escalate to the level that it did but she went too far when she got Josh involved. In terms of the other incident involving the elimination, she told the co-hosts, “I have stronger feelings for Emanuel than I let on.”

She explained that she had “come out of the whole Jordan [Wiseley] situation” and didn’t want it to seem as though she was “jumping from guy to guy.” She said, “I really did connect with him and it was really hard to watch that elimination. And knowing the answer to that key, I was like ‘f*** Tori I wish you’d just shut the f*** up’ like I couldn’t in that moment.”

