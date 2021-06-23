Wes Bergmann Fired Shots at ‘Challenge’ Stars: ‘Plentiful Bad Qualities’

“The Challenge” legend Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio just turned 39 years old on June 22 and his co-star Wes Bergmann took the opportunity to fire a few shots at his former rival. In addition to the jab directed at Bananas, Wes also reminded “Challenge” fans of the infamous moment the seven-time champ took all the money from his partner Sarah Rice.

Alongside a picture of himself with Bananas and Bananas’ father, Wes wrote, “Happy birthday to Bananas and good luck to the man who made him as they spend an elongated Father’s Day together.”

He continued, “I got to spend a couple hours with his dad this weekend. And let me tell you, Bananas stole all his good qualities from his dad and all his money from Sarah.” He then fired a shot at his co-star, writing, “I’m not sure where his plentiful bad qualities come from though. I know it’s not his mom cus I’ve spent quite a bit of time with her too and they’re nothing alike.” Here is the post:

Wes Recently Filmed a Segment of ‘Celebrity Sleepover’ With Bananas & Shared Some Behind-the-Scenes Clips

Johnny Bananas and Wes reunited in person in Los Angeles as Wes flew out there to film an episode of “Celebrity Sleepover,” Bananas’ new show. In addition to hosting NBC’s “1st Look,” Bananas hosted the first season of “Celebrity Sleepover,” a show in which he interviewed various actors, comedians and musicians from the comfort of their homes.

The show was recently renewed for a second season and the network announced that Wes would be guest-starring in an episode with his co-star. The announcement read, “You asked, we listened. @WestonBergmann is joining @johnnybananas on @CelebSleepover this fall! What do you want to see them do? What questions do you have for them? Reply to this tweet and we’ll make it happen! #celebritysleepover.”

The reality stars shared some clips of their reunion and their time filming together and it appeared that they had a great time. In one of the clips, Bananas introduced Wes as “The thorn in my side, the freckle on my a**, the ginger in my Vitis, Mr. Wes Bergmann,” as he asked fans to send them ideas for a game of truth or dare.

The 2 Put Their Rivalry Aside on ‘Total Madness’ & Decided to Work Together

The infamous rivalry between Wes and Bananas was a talking point throughout many seasons of “The Challenge,” which made it all the more shocking when the two decided to start working as a team on their last season together, “Total Madness.” Bananas said that after “War of the Worlds 2,” when both competitors were eliminated early, they decided to put the rivalry aside and work as one to improve their games.

Bananas told PEOPLE at the time, “I think Wes and I both knew that us putting our beef aside and working together was probably the smartest thing for our games. I was looking at it like… two of the biggest names in the show, and two of the most dominant, strategic thinkers in the game, just got eliminated within the first four episodes. That’s an embarrassment and slap in the face and wake up call for us to change things up.”

