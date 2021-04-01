Wes Bergmann Reveals: ‘It Was Traumatic’

Last month, The Challenge’s Wes Bergmann revealed via social media that he had to put down his dog, Bootstrap. Bootstrap, who Wes referred to as his best friend, had bone cancer and a large tumor in his nasal cavity.

After announcing the passing of his dog on March 16, Wes took a hiatus from social media for nearly two weeks. On Thursday, The Challenge legend shared a video on Instagram thanking his fans and friends for their well wishes. He also outlined the “traumatic” experience it had been putting down Bootstrap, as well as the positives he took from it.

You can watch the video below:

“Thank you all so much, from the bottom of my heart, for all the love and support you showed Amanda and I during this last month,” Wes wrote.

“Probably the comment I saw most prevalently was something like this, ‘oh my god, I’m so sorry, I can’t ever imagine going through something like this with [fill in their dog’s name].’ I understand where this comment comes from because what we just went through was one of the hardest decisions and things I’ve ever had to go through. It was traumatic.”

Wes found the silver lining in the situation, however, as Boostrap needed Wes to save him “from the pain he was experiencing.”

“That said, please allow me to reassure you that it’s not as hard as you’re thinking it will be,” Wes continued. “Your best friend will need you in that moment, more than they ever have before. And that need will translate to instinctual courage, to save them from the pain their experiencing; which in a weird way relieves your pain.

“In that moment you’re their hero and you don’t have time to soak in your own pity, because your priority is their comfort.”

Wes Misses Bootstrap Deeply, Reminds Dog Owners to Enjoy Their Time With Their Pet

Wes has felt the void of losing a pet. Fans that have followed Wes on social media throughout the years know how much Wes adored Boostrap, as the dog was featured frequently on his channels.

“I feel pain every time I’m alone,” Wes continued. “Every time I come home and there’s no wagging tail to greet me. I feel pain in the morning when he’s not there to cuddle. But that pain is slowly being turned into just positive memories, and [an] appreciation for everything he brought me.

I encourage everyone who has a dog to embrace and be mindful of the time you have with them now – nor fear the end. I also encourage all others to get a dog. They will make you a better person.”

Wes Competed on the Most Recent Season of ‘The Challenge’

Wes was on The Challenge’s most recent season, Double Agents. However, it was a quick season for the two-time Challenge champion.

He was the second male eliminated from the game, losing to his friend Devin Walker in a reverse tug-of-war battle.

