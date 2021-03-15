‘The Challenge’ Champ Ties the Knot [LOOK]

Two Challenge veterans tied the knot this past weekend in a small ceremony following the announcement of the delay of their full wedding due to COVID-19 concerns. Zach Nichols and Jenna Compono said “I do” in front of a small group of family and friends just a month after the date of their original wedding ceremony.

Zach and Jenna were set to be married on February 13 but they announced in the fall of 2020 that the wedding would be delayed until the spring of 2022 due to COVID-19 concerns. Instead, on February 14, the happy couple announced that they are expecting their first child together, a baby boy, due in August.

It appears as though the Challenge veterans decided to tie the knot in a smaller ceremony prior to their baby’s arrival, with a couple of photos of the day available below via a Challenge fan page:

Jenna & Zach Postponed Their Wedding in the Fall & Will Be Having a Large Ceremony in 2022

Jenna and Zach announced on November 28, 2020, that their February 2021 wedding would be rescheduled for a year later because of concerns with the coronavirus pandemic and restrictions. At the time, Jenna wrote that it was a very difficult decision to make but the couple didn’t want their loved ones to worry about attending their wedding. “It is supposed to be a celebration,” she told Us Weekly.

She also told the outlet that she wanted a church ceremony and reception in the spring of 2022 with similar plans to the original wedding but that the couple would likely get a marriage license and wed in the courthouse in early 2021.

The Battle of the Seasons champion and his girlfriend have been engaged since Christmas of 2019 when Zach proposed to Jenna at the Rockefeller Center. The two have had a tumultuous relationship documented through multiple seasons of The Challenge since meeting on Battle of the Exes 2 in 2014.

The Couple Recently Announced They’re Expecting Their First Baby Together, a Boy

On Valentine’s Day, Jenna and Zach announced that they are expecting their first baby together. Jenna wrote on Instagram, “After our wedding was postponed, we decided to start the next chapter of our lives.” She wrote that they were able to get pregnant on their first try and she had no complications throughout the first trimester. The Real World: Ex-Plosion alum said the baby is due in August.

Zach also shared the news on his Instagram and said, “I have never been this excited. August couldn’t come soon enough… because that is when Jenna will officially be a milf.”

The two recently had a gender reveal shared on social media in which they learned that their first child would be a baby boy. The two burst a balloon that was filled with small blue balloons and both reacted with surprise and excitement at the news. Zach later posted, “We can’t wait to meet our baby boy! Thanks to everyone coming out and celebrating this past weekend!”

