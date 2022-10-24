Nipsey Hussle’s Grandmother Margaret Boutte Dies at 92

Nipsey Hussle’s grandmother Margaret Boutte has died at 92 in California, her granddaughter revealed on social media on October 22, 2022. Samantha Smith, Nipsey Hussle’s sister, posted a photo of her grandmother and brother on Instagram and wrote in the caption, “My angels.” Boutte helped spread the legacy of her grandson following the beloved rapper’s death in 2019.

After Nipsey Hussle was fatally shot in 2019, Boutte told CBS Los Angeles about her grandson, “I never knew there was so much love like I love him. So that’s uplifting that so many people loved and understood him. I hope these young people will get the message and live a better life – live a better life.”

Nipsey Hussle’s company, The Marathon Clothing, posted a tribute to Boutte on Instagram, writing in the caption, “Margaret Mary Boutté Granny ❤️🙏🏾” along with photos of her and their family.

Nipsey Hussle Talked About How His Grandmother Kept Their Family Together & Said She Was ‘Big on Love’

In an interview shortly before his death with CBS Los Angeles, Nipsey Hussle said about his grandmother, “I was raised by my mom and grandma. She was real big on keeping a tight family and big on love.” Nipsey Hussle’s grandmother and family have tried to keep his name and message alive after his death, appearing at events in Los Angeles and elsewhere.

Nipsey Hussle, 33, whose real name was Ermias Joseph Asghedom, was shot 11 times on March 31, 2019, outside of his clothing store in the Crenshaw neighborhood of South Los Angeles, an autopsy revealed. Eric Ronald Holder Jr. was found guilty of murder by a Los Angeles jury in 2022. Holder is awaiting sentencing.

After Nipsey Hussle was killed, his grandmother told CBS Los Angeles about Holder, “I’m praying for him too. I hope he does not get killed in custody. Have enough time to ask God for forgiveness. I’m Catholic, I do believe in prayer and I’m praying for him. He was a young, ignorant situation and I’m hoping he’s sorry for what he did.”

Margaret Boutte Spoke in 2022 at the Unveiling of Nipsey Hussle’s Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Saying ‘He Lives Forever’

In August 2022, Margaret Boutte spoke at the unveiling of Nipsey Hussle’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. She said, “He was the love of my life. Always very respectful. I miss him, but I look at his picture and remember all the wonderful times we had together. I thank my daughter for blessing me with Nipsey and Samuel, and Samantha. He will never be gone in my heart. He lives forever. Nipsey, I love you, I miss you.”

At the Grammys in 2020, Boutte said, “I’m the grandmother of Nipsey Hussle. And I wanted to thank all of you for showing all the love that I have felt for him all of his life. And will always live in my heart. So thank you, thank you, thank you.” She and her family were accepting the award for best rap performance at the ceremony.

In April 2022, Boutte talked in a video promoting a collaboration between The Marathon Clothing and Puma. The video shows Boutte and Nipsey Hussle getting on a private jet together for a trip to Las Vegas. “He was a very fun-loving grandson. He said I was going for a short flight,” Boutte said in the video, while laughing. “Ermias knew that Vegas was my favorite place to go and to have fun.”