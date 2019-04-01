Nipsey Hussle’s Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Nipsey Hussle, the rapper whose real name was Ermias Asghedom, was shot and killed on March 31, 2019, outside his clothing store in Los Angeles. He was 33 years old.

The Los Angeles Police Department shared via social media that investigators had not yet identified a suspect.

.@NipseyHussle #RIP sir. Many of us will join together to stop what ever caused your, and so many other tragic unnecessary killings. — Steve Soboroff (@SteveSoboroff) April 1, 2019

Los Angeles Police Commissioner Steve Soboroff shared that he and Chief of police Michel Moore had been planning to meet with Hussle “to talk about ways he could help stop gang violence and help us help kids.” He added that he was “so very sad” over Hussle’s death. He also wrote, “.@NipseyHussle #RIP sir. Many of us will join together to stop what ever caused your, and so many other tragic unnecessary killings.”

Hussle leaves behind two young children.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. Nipsey Hussle Has a Daughter Named Emani Asghedom

Nipsey Hussle leaves behind one daughter named Emani Asghedom.

Emani accompanied her father to the Grammy Awards in February of 2019. He posted a picture to Instagram of his daughter on the red carpet, looking beautiful in her ballgown. Hussle’s longtime girlfriend Lauren London was also in attendance.

@Hits92FLL @IamLaurenLondon he told me he loves me today weekday about you lol now u can block me — tanisha (@chynahussle) May 22, 2014

Emani’s mother is Hussle’s ex-girlfriend, Tanisha Asghedom, who reportedly had bad blood with London. She posted a tweet in 2014 claiming that Hussle was still in love with her.

2. Nipsey Hussle’s Son, Kross, Was Born in 2016

Nipsey Hussle is also the father of a son who is still a toddler.

Kross was born in August of 2016. Hussle shared a photo from his son’s first birthday party on August 17, 2017. In the picture, Hussle appeared to be helping Kross open a gift.

Kross’ mother is Lauren London. Lauren and Nipsey kept their son out of the spotlight, posting few photos of him on social media.

3. Nipsey Hussle & Lauren London Had Been Together For Five Years & Participated in a ‘Couples Quiz’ for GQ Shortly Before Hussle’s Death

Nipsey Hussle and Lauren London had been together for about five years before he was killed on March 31, 2019. The rapper was profiled by GQ shortly before his death. The couple participated in a couple’s quiz for the magazine, which was posted to YouTube on March 28.

In the video, Hussle correctly stated London’s favorite movie but they had a laugh when he incorrectly guessed that her favorite color was red. (It’s purple). He also correctly named her favorite Starbucks drink and her favorite body part.

London previously dated rapper Lil Wayne and they had a son together in 2009. Their son’s name is Cameron Carter.

4. Nipsey Hussle’s Father Was an Immigrant From Eritrea in East Africa & Hussle Visited His Father’s Native Country At Least Twice

Ermias Asghedom’s mother was a U.S. native. He told CBS Los Angeles that he was raised by his mother and grandmother in the Crenshaw district of South Los Angeles.

His father was an immigrant from Eritrea, which is in East Africa just north of Ethiopia. Hussle’s father left Eritrea for the United States when he was 20 years old, allegedly to get away from the ongoing violence in his home country. Hussle said that his birth name, Ermias, came from his father.

Hussle visited Eritrea twice, both times alongside his father and brother. Hussle said he had the opportunity to meet his grandmother and cousins. He talked about how the trips impacted him in an interview with radio station Hot 97 in February of 2018. He begins talking about Eritrea at 15:30 into the clip.

The first visit was in 2004, shortly after Hussle turned 18, and then again in April of 2018.

5. His Older Samiel Asghedom is Listed as the Owner of a Non-Profit Organization in California & Is Also Active in the Entertainment Industry

Nipsey Hussle also leaves behind an older brother named Samiel Asghedom. Samiel was born on March 4, 1982, according to online records. He traveled with Hussle to Eritrea in 2018.

According to a search of the California Secretary of State’s website, Asghedom is listed as the owner of a non-profit organization called the Margaret Boutte Foundation Inc. It was listed as active as of December of 2018, but there does not appear to be an active website for the organization. Asghedom also owns Inner/visions Film Productions. The company was registered with the state in April of 2018.

Asghedom has also reportedly been arrested before while defending his little brother. According to Hot New HipHop, Hussle got into an argument with his former manager, Eugene “Big U” Henley. Witnesses allegedly told police that Asghedom fired a gun into the air in an attempt to break up the fight.

For full Nipsey Hussle coverage, go here.