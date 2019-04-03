Samantha Smith, Nipsey Hussle’s Sister: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Samantha Smith is the sister of late rapper Nipsey Hussle. On Tuesday, she posted a touching tribute about her brother on Instagram. Not much is known about Smith, who works as an esthetician.

On Sunday, March 31, the 33-year-old rapper was shot multiple times in Los Angeles. He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police arrested suspect Eric Holder on April 2.

“Mr. Holder walked up on multiple occasions and engaged in a conversation with Nipsey and the others that were there,” LAPD Chief Michel Moore said during a press conference. “He left and subsequently came back armed with a handgun, and purposefully and repeatedly fired, striking and killing Nipsey Hussle.”

1. She Posted a Touching Tribute to Her Late Brother on Instagram & Vowed to Take Care of His Family

Just two days after Hussle’s death, Smith took to social media to post a tribute to him. She shared a photo of herself holding her son Khalil while laughing with her brother. In her caption, Smith vowed to watch over Hussle’s family, namely his girlfriend, Lauren London, his kids, Emani and Kross, and his brother Sam.

“I got Lauren. I got Emani. I got Kross. I got Sam, he is my responsibility now. He is my big little brother. I got mommy and Granny and Pop. You gave me so many tools. You gave me so much insight. We will talk every second of every day and I am here to carry out your vision. Ermias God Will Rise. I love you forever and I will cry forever. You are my lifeline as long as I am here you are too,” the caption read in part (you can read it in full above).

Smith also shared her post on Twitter, posting a separate message on that platform.

“My heart my soul my baby!!! No one will ever compare I love you to my core and beyond!!!!!!” Smith tweeted.

Smith is the second person in Hussle’s immediate family to post about his death. As previously reported by Heavy, Hussle’s girlfriend Lauren London posted a heartbreaking message on Instagram on Tuesday.

“I am completely lost. I’ve lost my best friend. My sanctuary. My protector. My soul…. I’m lost without you. We are lost without you, babe. I have no words,” London captioned the post.

2. She Works as a Skin Therapist

Smith works as a Skin Therapist, according to her Instagram account. Last summer, Smith launched her website — GLO by Samantha Smith — and took her career to the next level.

“Don’t pay attention to the empty promises broken words and sudden switch-ups. Stay aligned wit Gods will and man can’t disrupt what you working towards,” she captioned an Instagram photo, sharing her website with the world.

Smith offers a variety of services for men and women, including facials, peels, and Dermaplaning. Her services range in price from $120 to $400, according to her website.

The “GLO Ritual” seems to be the way to go, especially for new clients.

“Customized treatment that deeply cleanses skin and exfoliates through an enzymatic process while addressing individual skin type, concerns, and needs. Combining facial massage + lymphatic drainage + acupressure to tone muscles, balance energy, improve skin tone/circulation and boost [the] immune system by flushing out toxins. Ideal for first-time guests and those new to facials. (Extractions included),” reads the service’s description.

3. She Goes by the Nickname BabyyHairz on Instagram & Has More Than 100K Followers

Smith joined Instagram (on this particular account) in 2017, and her handle is currently “babyyhairz.” She launched her skincare website in 2018 and uses the platform to promote her business. Over the past two years, Smith has garnered more than 100,000 followers.

Smith often shares photos of herself with empowering captions. She has also shared some photos of the work that she has done in the health and beauty industry.

This past February, Smith announced that she’d soon be offering the “Vagacial.”

“Noun. A healing therapy for the skin around the vagina. Benefits? Exfoliate + even out the complexion, extract ingrown hairs/target ingrown damage, calm and sooth skin and make the Vagina HAAAAPPPYYYY (Includes PH balancing consultation),” she captioned a series of photos.

Smith also shares photos from various events that she attends, such as Beautycon in Los Angeles last year.

4. She’s Given Back to Her Community & Spoke at Lindbergh Stem Academy on Career Day Last Year

Smith has spent some time giving back to her community and seems to enjoy spreading positivity and motivation to others.

Last year, Smith spoke with students at Lindbergh Stem Academy on Career Day.

“Spoke my truth and fellowshipped with students for Career Day @ Lindbergh Stem Academy a program for at-risk youth,” Smith captioned an Instagram post that included photos from the day (you can see the post above).

5. She Worked With Hussle on His Co-Working Space Called Vector90

One of Hussle’s side businesses was Vector90, a co-working space located on South Gramercy in Los Angeles. The rapper worked on getting this space up and running with the help of several team members, including Smith.

Last year, Hussle chatted with Viceland about his company and the things he had been working on. During the interview, Hussle gave his “little sister” a shoutout when talking about Vector90.

“We got eight entrepreneurs in there, you know, four of them are women, you know what I mean. One of them owns an app, one of them is my little sister, she got a skincare company called GLO [that] she [is] working on,” Hussle said in the clip, which you can watch above. “It ain’t no nepotism though, she did her due diligence,” Hussle added, giving his sister props for working hard.

You can watch the full interview below.

Hussle also gave her a shoutout on Instagram.

