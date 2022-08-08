Olivia Newton John’s Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Olivia Newton John had one child, a daughter, Chloe Lattanzi. Her family is of Jewish descent, and her father was a MI5 agent. Her family is mourning her loss after announcing her death at age 73 following a lengthy cancer battle that lasted almost half her life.

Newton-John’s first cancer diagnosis was 30 years ago in 1992. It was not long after her father died that she received the diagnosis, according to the Guardian. The outlet reported that her dad was an MI5 agent who worked on the Enigma project at Bletchley Park.

Newton-John also had an older sister, Rona, who died around the time she learned her cancer had returned in 2013, the Guardian reported. She learned the cancer returned when she was in a car accident.

“Both times she was still shellshocked with grief,” the Guardian reported.

But when it came back again in 2017, she said she was not surprised in her 2020 interview.

“It’s been a part of my life for so long. I felt something was wrong. It’s concerning when it comes back, but I thought: ‘I’ll get through it again,” she told the Guardian.

1. Newton-John Said Her Daughter Gives Her Strength & They Recorded a Song Together

Newton-John told the TODAY show that her daughter gives her strength in a 2021 interview. In the interview, the star spoke about quarantine and the birth of the mother-daughter partnership.

“The song just called me, I wasn’t looking for it. And then I played the song and I started crying. It was really emotional, the song really hit me in the gut,” she said on the show.

Newton-John said she wrote the song and decided her daughter was the best person to partner with for the duet.

“It was about relationships, it was about forgiveness, compassion, seeing the other side, other people’s point of view, and still with love. And understanding and kindness,” she said.

Lattanzi said on the show that she was moved by her mother’s request.

“And I loved how moved my mom was, and the fact that she could’ve asked anyone to sing it with her and she asked me, that touched my heart more than you could ever know,” she told TODAY.

2. Newton-John Was the Granddaughter of a Nobel Prize Winner Who Was Friends With Albert Einstein

Newton-John’s mother, Irene, was the daughter of Max Born, The Guardian reported. Born was a physicist who was awarded the Nobel prize, the article said.

3. Newton-John’s Father Was an M15 Agent Who Worked as an Academic in Melbourne

Newton-John was born in Cambridge, England, September 26, 1948, to parents Brinley Newton-John and Irene Born. Her family moved to Melbourne, Australia, when she was 6. There, her father worked as an academic, according to The Guardian. Her father was also an M15 agent, the publication said.

4. Newton-John Was the Youngest of 3 Children & Her Sister Briefly Married ‘Grease’ Co-Star Jeff Conaway

Newton-John had two older siblings, according to The Guardian. Her brother, Hugh, was a doctor and her sister, Rona, pursued an acting career. Rona was briefly married to Newton-John’s co-star in Grease, Jeff Conaway, The Guardian reported.

5. Two of Newton-John’s Family Members Grow Marijuana & She Was an Advocate for Medical Cannabis

Lattanzi Owns a Marijuana Farm in Oregon & Newton-John Used Medical Cannabis

Newton-John became an advocate for medical cannabis after she was introduced to it by her husband, John Easterling, according to The Guardian.

“I was nervous of it in the beginning. But I could see the benefits once I started using it. It helps with anxiety, it helps with sleep, it helps with pain,” Newton-John told the publication.

Easterling grows marijuana on their ranch, and his production at the greenhouse is part of his business, the Amazon Herb Company, The Guardian reported. Lattanzi owns a marijuana farm in Oregon, the article said.