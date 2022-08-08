Olivia Newton-John’s Cause of Death: She Battled Breast Cancer for 30 Years

Olivia Newton-John has died at age 73, TMZ reported.

John Easterling, her husband, told the outlet that she died peacefully at her Southern California ranch Monday morning, August 8, 2022. She had been diagnosed with breast cancer more than 30 years ago. Her official cause of death was not immediately released, but one source told TMZ that she died from cancer.

“After a 30-year cancer journey, she lost her battle to metastatic breast cancer,” the source said, according to TMZ.

Here’s what you need to know:

Newton-John’s Cancer Went Into Remission & Returned Multiple Times

Newton-John’s battle with breast cancer began in 1992, according to TMZ. Doctors told her the cancer went into remission, and it returned in 2013, the outlet reported. It went into remission again, then resurfaced a second time in 2017, TMZ reported.

Newton-John Said in 2020 That for Her, Cancer Was ‘a Gift’

Newton-John told the Guardian in a 2020 interview that cancer gave her a purpose and taught her life lessons she would not otherwise have learned. While she did not downplay the difficulty of cancer, and said she would not wish the disease on anyone, she found a purpose through her lengthy cancer battle.

“I don’t know what I would be without it now,” she told the Guardian. “I see it as my life’s journey. It gave me purpose and intention and taught me a lot about compassion.”

She said at the time that she outlived many expectations set by doctors, and that she wants others to know that cancer is not “a death sentence,” the Guardian reported.

“It has been a gift. I don’t wish it on anyone else. But for me, it’s been important in my life,” she told the Guardian.