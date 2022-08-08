Olivia Newton-John’s Daughter, Chloe, Recorded a Duet in 2020

Olivia Newton-John had one child, a daughter named Chloe who is now an adult. Chloe Rose Lattanzi is the daughter of Newton-John and her ex-husband, Matt Lattanzi.

Newton-John died at age 73, TMZ reported. John Easterling, her current husband, told the outlet that she died peacefully at her Southern California ranch Monday morning, August 8, 2022. She had been diagnosed with breast cancer more than 30 years ago. Her official cause of death was not immediately released, but one source told TMZ that she died from cancer.

“After a 30-year cancer journey, she lost her battle to metastatic breast cancer,” the source said, according to TMZ.

Newton-John Said Her Daughter Gives Her Strength & They Recorded a Song Together

BREAKING: Olivia Newton-John, who gained worldwide acclaim for her starring role in "Grease," has died at age 73, according to her family. https://t.co/Q48rHbZGh7 pic.twitter.com/ivSUS60UOD — ABC News (@ABC) August 8, 2022

Newton-John told the TODAY show that her daughter gives her strength in a 2021 interview. In the interview, the star spoke about quarantine and the birth of the mother-daughter partnership.

“The song just called me, I wasn’t looking for it. And then I played the song and I started crying. It was really emotional, the song really hit me in the gut,” she said on the show.

Newton-John said she wrote the song and decided her daughter was the best person to partner with for the duet.

“It was about relationships, it was about forgiveness, compassion, seeing the other side, other people’s point of view, and still with love. And understanding and kindness,” she said.

Lattanzi said on the show that she was moved by her mother’s request.

“And I loved how moved my mom was, and the fact that she could’ve asked anyone to sing it with her and she asked me, that touched my heart more than you could ever know,” she told TODAY.

Newton-John’s Cancer Went Into Remission & Returned Multiple Times

Newton-John’s battle with breast cancer began in 1992, according to TMZ. Doctors told her the cancer went into remission, and it returned in 2013, the outlet reported. It went into remission again, then resurfaced a second time in 2017, TMZ reported.

Newton-John told the Guardian in a 2020 interview that cancer gave her a purpose and taught her life lessons she would not otherwise have learned. While she did not downplay the difficulty of cancer, and said she would not wish the disease on anyone, she found a purpose through her lengthy cancer battle.

“I don’t know what I would be without it now,” she told the Guardian. “I see it as my life’s journey. It gave me purpose and intention and taught me a lot about compassion.”

She said at the time that she outlived many expectations set by doctors, and that she wants others to know that cancer is not “a death sentence,” the Guardian reported.

“It has been a gift. I don’t wish it on anyone else. But for me, it’s been important in my life,” she told the Guardian.

Lattanzi Owns a Marijuana Farm in Oregon & Newton-John Used Medical Cannabis

Newton-John became an advocate for medical cannabis after she was introduced to it by her husband, John Easterling, according to The Guardian.

“I was nervous of it in the beginning. But I could see the benefits once I started using it. It helps with anxiety, it helps with sleep, it helps with pain,” Newton-John told the publication.

Easterling grows marijuana on their ranch, and his production at the greenhouse is part of his business, the Amazon Herb Company, The Guardian reported. Lattanzi owns a marijuana farm in Oregon, the article said.