Who Is Hosting the Summer Olympics 2021 Opening Ceremony?

The Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics has officially arrived, hosted by “Today Show” anchor Savannah Guthrie and NBC Sports broadcaster Mike Tirico.

Tirico, who hosted the Opening Ceremony of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics and the Closing Ceremony of the Rio Summer Olympics, said in a press release, “The Opening Ceremony is a memorable part of any Olympic Games, but perhaps it has never carried more meaning given the circumstances the world has been facing.”

“[People] want to watch that moment when someone’s life changes before your eyes,” Guthrie – who covered the London, Sochi and PyeongChang Olympic Games – added. “I’m excited. I think people are going to really catch the fever. There is nothing like the Olympics.”

Still officially known as the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, according to Today, this year’s Opening Ceremony was delayed by a year due to COVID-19 concerns.

During a recent NBC Press call, Guthrie stayed tight-lipped about what to expect in the ceremony, joking that while most meetings have “been in generalities” she is still “sworn to secrecy.”

USA Today quoted her, “We’re hoping that there will still be that energy and excitement, but of course it will be different, just like everything post-pandemic has changed. But they still plan to put on a really big, beautiful, patriotic show. And whether there are people in the stands or not we’re just hoping that what we broadcast will be really exciting for people and get them in the right space for the games to begin.”

NBC Is Airing All-Day Coverage of the Opening Ceremony

For the first time, NBC announced it will be airing all-day coverage of the Opening Ceremony.

It kicks off at 7 a.m. Eastern – filling the time slot usually provided to the “Today Show,” for live coverage. NBC announced it would then air “a special edition of ‘TODAY’ with reaction and athlete interviews and then NBC’s first-ever Olympic Daytime show on the opening Friday of the Games.”

The Opening Ceremony will reair as a primetime package, starting at 7:30 p.m. Eastern. USA Today quoted the anchor, who said during the NBC Press call, “so people have the option to watch it live in the morning or order pizza and watch it Friday night.”

NBC Announced 180 Commentators for the Tokyo Olympics

NBC revealed it will have a record number of 180 commentators covering the Tokyo Olympics. Among them are returning faces – such as Tirico who will once again serve as the primetime host. He will also serve as the host of Prime Plus late-night coverage. Returning for her fourth Olympics, Rebecca Lowe will “host NBC’s daytime coverage,” according to a press release.

Ahmed Fareed, Liam McHugh and Kathryn Tappen are serving as the USA Network’s hosts.

Former Olympians are also returning to the games as commentators, with the former athletes counting a total of 104 medals between them. Sixty-four of those medals are gold. Some of the familiar faces include Nastia Liukin, Michael Phelps, Apolo Ohno, Vince Carter and Candace Parker.

READ NEXT: When Does the 2021 Olympics Track and Field Begin?