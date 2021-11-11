Outback & Longhorn Steakhouse’s Veterans Day 2021 Freebies

Happy Veterans Day! Outback Steakhouse and Longhorn Steakhouse are offering free deals to veterans and active duty military members tonight as a thank you for their service.

Today, Thursday, November 11, 2021, is the day set aside to thank our veterans for their sacrifice. Many restaurants are stepping up by offering a free meal to veterans and active duty military, and both Outback Steakhouse and Longhorn Steakhouse are among them, according to Today.

Veterans and active duty service members are invited to pick free items from their local Outback Steakhouse and Longhorn Steakhouse in celebration of Veterans Day. Read on for all the details.

Here’s what you need to know:

Outback Steakhouse Is Offering Freebies to Veterans for Veterans Day 2021 & Offers a 10% ‘Heroes Discount’ Every Day

We're proud to serve and recognize our nation's heroes. Today all military veterans, active service members and spouses can enjoy a FREE Bloomin' Onion with any Coca-Cola beverage. Thank you for your service! #VeteransDay ​🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/BAyNDOPBSX — Outback Steakhouse (@Outback) November 11, 2021

Outback Steakhouse is giving military veterans some freebies today, November 11, 2021.

“We’re proud to serve and recognize our nation’s heroes,” Outback Steakhouse wrote on Twitter. “Today all military veterans, active service members and spouses can enjoy a FREE Bloomin’ Onion with any Coca-Cola beverage. Thank you for your service!”

Veterans and active military members are able to select a free Coca-Cola product from the menu and receive a free Bloomin’ Onion, The Military Wallet reported. Veterans and active duty service members are asked to show proof of military status, the website said.

Outback Steakhouse also offers a 10% Heroes Discount every day, which is also extended to first responders and medical workers, according to the Outback Steakhouse website.

“We celebrate all nurses, doctors, medical staff, military veterans, servicemen and women, police, firefighters and first responders with 10% off* their entire check all day, every day (with valid medical, state or federal service ID),” the website says.

Longhorn Steakhouse Is Offering 10% Off for Veterans & a Free Appetizer or Dessert

What's your favorite side to have with your fire-grilled steak and why is it our Loaded Baked Potato? pic.twitter.com/zDz3r38Ag0 — LongHorn Steakhouse (@LongHornSteaks) October 14, 2021

Longhorn Steakhouse is giving military veterans and active duty service members 10% off their checks today, Thursday, November 11, 2021, in addition to a free appetizer or dessert, according to Military.com.

“LongHorn Steakhouse offers veterans 10% off your entire meal and a free appetizer or dessert this Veterans Day,” Military.com reported.

You can find your local Longhorn Steakhouse here and pick out which appetizer or dessert you’d like to try for free here.

“There’s also a full table 10% discount they’re giving away, which means even your family and friends can take advantage of Veterans Day,” Liveabout.com reported.

Desserts include the Molten Lava Cake, “Dark chocolate cake with a warm, fudge center. Served with vanilla bean ice cream,” the menu says. Also on the menu is the Strawberries and Cream Shortcake, “Shortcake layered with vanilla cream and strawberry jam, topped with fresh strawberries,” the menu says.

Appetizers include the Wild West Shrimp, “A generous portion of our signature crispy, hand-breaded shrimp tossed with spicy cherry peppers and garlic butter, served with ranch dip.” Another appetizer is the White Cheddar Stuffed Mushrooms, “Fresh, roasted mushrooms hand-stuffed with garlic herb cheese, topped with a Parmesan crust and served over a creamy four cheese sauce.”

