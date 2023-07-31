Pee-wee Herman Dead: Paul Reubens’ Cause of Death

Paul Reubens, better known as Pee-wee Herman, is dead at the age of 70, according to a post on his official Facebook page on July 31, 2023.

As for his cause of death, the post indicates that he was suffering from cancer, although he kept the diagnosis private.

His Facebook post also reads, “Paul asked that any expressions of sympathy be made in honor of his late parents, Judy and Milton Rubenfeld, to Stand Up to cancer or organizations involved in Dementia and Alzheimer’s care, support and research.”

Here’s what you need to know:

The Facebook Page for Pee-wee Herman Says, ‘Last Night We Said Farewell to Paul Reubens’

The post on his Facebook page says that Reubens “privately fought cancer for years.” The type of cancer was not specified.

It reads:

Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy and belief in the importance of kindness. Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit. A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit.

Paul Reubens Was Privately Battling Cancer for the Last 6 Years

The post about Reubens’ death was also shared on Reubens’ official Instagram page.

A statement posted to his Instagram page after his death, attributed to Reubens, said, “Please accept my apology for not going public with what I’ve been facing the last six years. I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans and supporters. I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you.”

His Instagram posts before the death post gave no indication that anything was wrong.