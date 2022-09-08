Queen Elizabeth II’s Grandchildren & Great-Grandchildren: Meet the Youngest Members of the Royal Family

Queen Elizabeth II left behind eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren when she died today, September 8, 2022. Many of the members of the Royal Family were at her side when she passed away at age 96, according to a statement from the family.

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” the Royal Family’s statement said. “The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Many members of the Royal Family have found themselves in the spotlight, but others have managed to lead a more private life.

Here’s what you need to know about Queen Elizabeth II’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren:

The Queen’s Oldest Grandchild Is 44 & the Youngest Is 14

The Queen riding with her youngest grandchildren, the children of Prince Edward 😍

👧 Lady Louise

👦 Viscount Severn, James pic.twitter.com/N3HsmWu91u — The BRF 👑 (@BRFguards) April 19, 2022

Peter Phillips is Queen Elizabeth II’s oldest grandchild at age 44, according to Town & Country. He has led a relatively private life, but made headlines when he announced his divorce from his wife, Autumn, in 2020, the magazine said. He is the son of Princess Anne and Captain Mark Philips.

His sister is Zara Tindall, age 41, who is married to Mike Tindall, Town & Country reported. They have three children: Mia, Lena Elizabeth, and Lucas Philip, who was born in March 2021.

Prince William, the heir to the throne, is the third-oldest grandchild at age 40. He is the son of Prince Charles and Princess Diana and the father of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Prince Harry is his younger brother and the father of Archie and Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana. He is married to Meghan Markle.

Princess Beatrice is the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York. She is 34 years old and married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in 2020. They welcomed their first child, Sienna Elizabeth, in September 2021, the magazine reported.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with Peter Phillips at Royal Ascot 2022🤍 pic.twitter.com/8TvpdX6IfG — Belle (@RoyallyBelle_) June 20, 2022

Princess Eugenie is the younger sister of Princess Beatrice. She and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, welcomed their first child in 2021, a baby boy named August, according to Town & Country.

Lady Louise Windsor is 18 years old and the daughter of Prince Edward and Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, Town & Country reported.

Her brother is the youngest grandchild, James, Viscount Severn. He is 14 years old. Their mother, Sophie, said she has raised her children out of the public sphere as much as possible, Town & Country reported.

“For their sakes, to grow up as normally as possible we felt was quite important,” she said, according to Town & Country.

Queen Elizabeth II’s Great-Grandchildren Called Her ‘Gan-Gan’

I find this interaction between Duchess Meghan and Savannah Phillips so relatable. 🥰#PlatinumJubilee #MeghanMarkle pic.twitter.com/ggJXlO0SPG — Rani- Kali (@RaniofJustice) June 2, 2022

Queen Elizabeth II had a title reserved for use only by her great-grandchildren: Gan-Gan, Yahoo News reported.

Cousins who share! Yesterday, at the Thanksgiving Service, Mia Tindall wore the same Monsoon military coat previously worn by her cousin Savannah Phillips at Christmas in 2017! So cute! pic.twitter.com/dUrJ03N0Yz — CoutureAndRoyals (@CoutureRoyals) March 30, 2022

Among the 12 young members of the British Royal family are 11-year-old Savannah Phillips, and her younger sister, Isla Phillips, who is 10.

Peter Phillips and Autumn are their parents, Town & Country Magazine reported. Savannah Phillips mainly stays out of the public eye, but Town & Country magazine reported she “stole the show at this year’s Trooping the Colour, laughing and clapping with Princess Charlotte and playfully telling Prince George to stop singing during the national anthem.”

Prince Harry's family is Meghan his beautiful wife, king Archie and Lili Diana. pic.twitter.com/4zFs5ja3Er — 'Privacy' is freedom from unauthorized intrusion. (@mary_ndlela) September 5, 2022

Many members of the Royal Family are under the age of 2, Town & Country reported. August Philip Hawke Brooksbank will turn 2 in February, according to People. He is the son of Princess Eugenie. Lucas Philip, the son of Zara Tindall, is 18 months old.

👶 Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have named their daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi. 👣 The couple have said, “We are all doing well and Wolfie is the best big brother to Sienna.” pic.twitter.com/J7PNxn2EjI — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 1, 2021

Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, the daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, is 14 months old. The newest Royal Baby is Sienna Elizabeth, daughter of Princess Beatrice, will soon turn 1, according to People.

