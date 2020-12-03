Radio City Christmas Spectacular 2020 Performers Lineup

The Radio City Rockettes will take the stage tonight for the Radio City Christmas Spectacular 2020, although it will not be open to the public this year due to COVID-19. The traditional Christmas festivities will take place on NBC.

The holiday special, “Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes – At Home Holiday Special,” airs on NBC at 10 p.m. Eastern time. The event airs right after the telecast of NBC’s “Christmas in Rockefeller Center.”

“The @Rockettes are (literally) kicking off the holiday season! TOMORROW, join us for the Christmas Spectacular Starring The Radio City Rockettes – At Home Holiday Special at 10/9c on NBC,” NBC Entertainment wrote on Twitter.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Radio City Rockettes Are Starring in Their Traditional Holiday Show Tonight

We can't wait for this! Join us tomorrow on @nbc 🎄 https://t.co/w192ZnYKoZ — Rockettes (@Rockettes) December 1, 2020

The Radio City Christmas Spectacular is one of New York City’s beloved Christmas events. Typically, spectators watch the show live while a TV audience views from home, but this year, the festivities will only air online and on TV.

NBC News’ “TODAY” co-anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb will host the event, according to QNS. Special appearances and holiday messages will include Jenna Dewan, Whoopi Goldberg, Josh Groban, Carla Hall, Padma Lakshmi and John Legend. The special lasts one hour.

“Beloved by many, the Radio City ‘Christmas Spectacular’ is a one-of-a-kind tradition where the magic of Christmas in New York comes alive,” QNS reported. “The annual holiday show transports audiences through Central Park, the manger in Bethlehem and the North Pole while the Rockettes dance in stunning costumes. This will be the first time in Radio City’s history that the ‘Christmas Spectacular’ has not performed this beloved holiday celebration.”

The Live Performance of the 2020 Radio City Christmas Spectacular Was Cancelled in August

Tune in this Wednesday at 10pm ET ✨ https://t.co/i7TrrglueX — Rockettes (@Rockettes) November 30, 2020

No one will view the Rockettes’ holiday performance live this year. Back in August, the entertainment management company announced that they were cancelling the live show and issuing refunds to those who already bought tickets, anticipating that the coronavirus would be a concern through the end of the year.

“We regret that the 2020 production of the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes® presented by Chase has been canceled due to continued uncertainty associated with the COVID-19 pandemic,” the Radio City Rockettes’ website says. “We are disappointed for everyone involved with the show, as well as for the many fans who make the Christmas Spectacular a cherished part of their holiday tradition. We look forward to welcoming audiences back for the 2021 production, which is on sale now. All tickets for the 2020 production will be automatically refunded at the point of purchase.”

It was the first time in nearly 90 years that the iconic entertainers were not performing live for the holidays, CNN reported.

“This marks the first year that the Christmas Spectacular has not been performed since it began its annual run in 1933,” Theater Mania reported. “The special is produced by Alex Coletti Productions with creative support from Madison Square Garden Entertainment. Alex Coletti serves as executive producer. Barbra Dannov and Allison Roithinger will co-executive produce.”

