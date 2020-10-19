How John Legend & Wife Chrissy Teigen Are Dealing with Their Son’s Death

Chrissy Teigen, along with husband John Legend, shared openly about infertility struggles and IVF, pregnancy complications and even the loss of their baby. Then, they fell silent.

Teigen announced September 30, 2020 she lost her pregnancy and their third child, a son who they named Jack. Teigen had written on Twitter about her pregnancy complications and hospitalization in the days leading up to the death of their son. After about two weeks of silence on social media, she posted a brief update on October 16, 2020.

“We are quiet but we are okay,” she wrote on Instagram. “Love you all so much.”

Legend joined The Voice in 2019, and is returning for season 19. The season premiere is tonight, Monday, October 19, 2020 on NBC.

Here’s what you need to know:

Teigen Said She & Legend Are ‘Quiet, But Okay’ Two Weeks After Her Pregnancy Loss

Teigen broke her silence on Instagram October 16, 2020 with a brief post, sharing screenshots of tweets from her husband.

Teigen wrote openly about her pain after the loss of her pregnancy in the hours after the unexpected tragedy. She shared a photo on Instagram, tears running down her face as she was prepared for the epidural. The heartbreaking photo series included a picture of Teigen and Legend cradling their son and Legend holding Teigen’s hand in the hospital bed.

She wrote:

We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough. We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever.

Driving home from the hospital with no baby. How can this be real. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 1, 2020

Just a few minutes after the announcement, she wrote on Twitter, “Driving home from the hospital with no baby. How can this be real.”

Legend Dedicated His Song ‘Never Break’ to Wife, Chrissy at the Billboard Music Awards

This is for Chrissy. I love and cherish you and our family so much. We’ve experienced the highest highs and lowest lows together. Watching you carry our children has been so moving and humbling. https://t.co/4dAGhlFzZ0 — John Legend (@johnlegend) October 16, 2020

Legend dedicated his song, “Never Break,” to his wife, Teigen, at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards in the days after their pregnancy loss. He wrote about his wife’s strength through challenges and through pregnancies and parenthood.

He said the song was written about his faith in their strength and their love. He went on to thank their fans for their support, and said they have heard many stories of people who have gone through similar experiences. He concluded by saying Teigen will likely share more when she is ready to do so.

He wrote: