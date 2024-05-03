‘Housewives’ OG Comments on Former Co-Star’s Sudden Divorce

“The Real Housewives of Miami” star Alexia Nepola was “shocked” when she learned her husband of nearly three years Todd Nepola had filed for divorce, but how did Alexia’s co-stars take the news? One of Alexia’s fellow OG RHOM castmates, Ana Quincoces opened up about her take on the split during an April 29 appearance on the “Behind the Velvet Rope” podcast.

“I saw this whole thing with the divorce coming, and a lot of people are saying that they did it for a storyline,” Quincoces said. “I don’t believe that the divorce is fake. I believe that it’s a real divorce. I believe that Todd kind of realized that he made a mistake marrying Alexia, and he wanted out. And maybe it would have lasted had she not gone back on the show, but the show turns her into the Bravo Monster, like it does many women. Because when you’re aging, you’re older, this is your last hurrah. It’s so sad, it’s ‘Picture of Dorian Gray’ sad.”

Ana Quincoces Thinks Louie Ruelas Will Reach Out to Alexia Nepola

Quincoces not only had big claims about Alexia and Todd’s split, but she also theorized that another Househusband, Louie Ruelas who is married to RHONJ OG Teresa Giudice, would be reaching out to Alexia following her split.

“You know Louie’s already slipped into Alexia’s DMs. That s*** happened,” Quincoces claimed on the podcast. “Listen, I know that Alexia denied that he ever tried to talk to her and tried to get with her, and I understand because she’s friendly with Teresa, but that happened. 100% [I think] that happened.”

Quincoces went on to clarify that while she believes Ruelas might reach out to Alexia (if he hasn’t already), she added, “I think he’ll slip into her DMs but I don’t believe, as much as I say some negative things about Alexis — by the way, she has said a lot of negative things about me, let’s not forget that part — I don’t think she would go there. I don’t. I do believe she has some standards.”

Quincoces’s claims come after rumors swirling at the RHONJ season 13 reunion that Ruelas had tried to date Alexia prior to meeting Teresa. All parties involved have denied the rumors, with Alexia explaining that she met Ruelas while travelling abroad after she was already with Todd, and that their interactions had been nothing but friendly.

Alexia Nepola is Looking Ahead

Despite all the talk about her split from Todd, Alexia is keeping up a strong appearance on social media, and shared a post on April 21 featuring her two sons, Peter and Frankie. “MY PRIORITY ❤️ The reason I smile and the reason I keep going 🙏🏻,” she captioned the post which included nine shots of Alexia arm-in-arm with her boys from various moments over the years.

Fans and friends sent Alexia support in her comment section, with one user writing, “he didn’t love your boys the way he should have anyways, you are wayyyy better off now 🤗,” and another adding, “Peter was right about Todd!! You are better off without that sorry man Alexia ❤️.”

READ NEXT: ‘Real Housewives’ Star Debuts Baby Bump on Red Carpet