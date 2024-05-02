‘Real Housewives’ Star Debuts Baby Bump on Red Carpet

“The Real Housewives of Potomac” star Candiace Dillard Bassett announced her first pregnancy in April 2024, shortly after revealing she would not be returning to filming for RHOP ahead of production for season 9. Now, in a May 1 Instagram post, Dillard Bassett is enjoying sharing her pregnancy with the world as she shared some baby bump photos from the red carpet while in Washington D.C. to host a Recording Academy event.

“Busy day today on Capitol Hill with my colleagues at the @recordingacademy for #GrammysontheHill but I just had to reminisce about the TIME that was had last night hosting at the annual GRAMMYs on the Hill Awards. Thank you to the Academy and the Advocacy team for your tireless work on behalf of music creators and for having me as your host!!” Dillard Bassett captioned her post.

Fans React to Candiace Dillard Bassett’s Baby Bump

Dillard Bassett’s red carpet photos saw her sporting a red Hervé Léger dress with silver accents and jewelry to match. Her hair was parted in the middle and fell straight down, with an ombré effect as it changed from dark brown at the roots to a lighter brown at the ends. While one hand was covered in a long red glove, the other showed off a fresh pink manicure. Dillard Bassett completed the look with a pair of red heels.

Fans and friends alike took to the singer’s comment section to share their thoughts on her look and baby bump debut.

“GLOWING 😍 😍,” fellow RHOP star Wendy Osefo wrote.

“You look amazing!!! Loving that @herveleger on you ♥️,” Crystal Kung Minkoff from the “Beverly Hills” Housewives added.

“You are the ABSOLUTE CUTEST pregnant woman EVA!!!!” one fan commented.

“Every time I think you cannot look more beautiful, I am mistaken. Prayers and good vibes for all of you,” another fan wrote.

“I am so freaking pissed at @bravotv and @bravoandy because we (viewers) need live your joy of your pregnancy!! We have been waiting for this since you and Chris were married!!! You need your own show,” a third fan shared.

Candiace Dillard Bassett Shared a ‘Bumpdate’

Dillard Bassett went live on Instagram on April 22 to share a pregnancy update with her fans and followers. “Hey y’all, this is going to be a quick live,” Dillard Bassett said at the top of the 55-minute video.

Dillard Bassett noted that since her pregnancy announcement, fans have been stopping her all the time with unsolicited advice and even some baby name suggestions. “Thank you everyone for your well-wishes and for loving on me and us. All of us. Yeah, it’s been crazy.” She went on to share that she was most excited to join the “mom village” she sees around her, especially with her millennial mother friends.

Dillard Bassett shared some of her pregnancy symptoms, which she said didn’t arise until she entered her second trimester. “I’m not debilitatingly nauseous, thank god, knock on some wood. But it is disruptive, and it’s annoying, and it’s constant. And if I don’t eat, it’s worse.”

Dillard Bassett also shared one of her baby name ideas from growing up that she decided she wouldn’t be using with her baby, Mackenzie.

