‘Real Housewives’ Star Reacts to News of Her 3rd Marriage Ending

The news broke that “The Real Housewives of Miami” star Alexia Nepola‘s husband Todd had filed for divorce on April 15, and in an Instagram story from that same day, Alexia shared her reaction to the news.

“I am shocked and heartbroken that Todd has chosen to dissolve our marriage. I will take comfort in the fact that my friends and family will be by my side supporting me during this difficult time. I’m praying for better times ahead,” Alexia wrote in her post.

Todd was Alexia’s third husband after she was married to Peter Rosello Sr. from 1992 to 1996, and Herman Echevarria from 2004 until his sudden death in 2016.

Alexia Nepola’s Co-Stars Weighed in on Her Relationship

Queens of Bravo shared a screenshot of Alexia’s Instagram story, and fans flocked to the comment section to share their thoughts on the Bravo star’s split.

Some fans called for Alexia’s co-star Adriana de Moura to be promoted from Friend of the Housewives to a full time Housewife next season after she predicted the end of Alexia’s marriage during season 6. “Bravo need to stop playing and make Adriana full time. She was right about them,” one fan wrote, while another user added, “Adriana… she was right omg.”

De Moura claimed that she ran into Todd on her way out of Alexia’s Nuevos Horizontes party (which was featured in the season 6 premiere). In the second episode of the most recent season, de Moura claimed Todd was alluding to troubles in their relationship and said in a confessional, “There is more to the story than [Alexia’s] letting out.”

Alexia’s friend and “Ay Por Favor” podcast co-host Marysol Patton also weighed in on the news about her relationship’s end in an April 16 episode of their podcast.

Patton hosted the episode solo, saying that like her friend she was “shocked” by the news of Todd’s filing. “What can I say? I’m completely taken by surprise, I mean I didn’t see this coming. It rips my heart apart because I can only put myself in her shoes and know how hard this must be for her.”

Todd Nepola Hired a Familiar Face as His Lawyer

According to the Miami Herald, in his filing, Todd marked down Michael Alman as his lawyer. Shortly after the news broke, one eagle-eyed fan realized that Alman had been featured on RHOM before. “Just found out that Todd’s divorce lawyer is the same guy that Alexia brought to give legal advice to Lisa and the girls on season 5 💀💀 #RHOM,” the fan tweeted.

Alman appeared on episode 11 of season 5, and came to Alexia’s home, at her request, to help answer any legal questions she and her co-stars had. While the “lawyer lunch” was thought up in response to Lisa Hochstein’s ongoing divorce from husband Lenny, many of the ladies had their own questions they wanted answered.

Alman walked into Alexia’s apartment during a fight between Larsa Pippen and Nicole Martin, and while they stopped arguing for a while, his visit ended with Martin handing him her American Express Black card after her co-stars told her not to waste him time since they paid for him to be there.

