RHOBH Psychic Reveals Who Kyle Richards Should Be ‘Really Nice’ To

A famous “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” guest star opened up about the recent announcement that Kyle Richards is separated from her husband Mauricio Umansky – and she warned the Bravo star that she should be nice to one former co-star who knows a lot about the couple’s history.

In a July 10, 2023 interview on the “Behind the Velvet Rope With David Yontef” podcast psychic medium Allison DuBois stood by her previous prediction that Umansky will never “emotionally fulfill” Richards. She then hinted that Richards should watch her back with her on-and-off friend, Camille Grammer.

Allison DuBois Said Kyle Richards Should be Nice to Camille Grammer

While speaking with Yontef, DuBois revealed she had an immediate “sense” about Richards when she met her more than a decade ago. “I knew who she was married to had to have the same sort of energy that she has and her energy was to get somewhere,” she said. “It was to make money, it was to be adored. She needed that, she needed that to fill some sort of hole inside of her.”

“I just will say they didn’t have as much money then as they do now,” DuBois added of the Umanskys. “And they put on a lot of airs in that those first couple of seasons. She was worried about status. I’ll just leave it at that.”

When Yontef pressed her for a descriptive word to describe Richards at that time, DuBois said, “A fair way to put it that I think, ‘social climber.’ Just looking to advance herself in her social status. That’s all.”

DuBois explained that she was friends with some of the other RHOBH co-stars who later told her things about Richards and her situation. “I was friends with a lot of people that were on that show,” she said. “I was friends with Carlton [Gebbia] that was on the show and I lived in Beverly Hills, and Camille told me a lot of things over tequila one night. So I guess if I was Kyle, the person I’d be really nice to would be Camille because she knows a lot about her.”

DuBois is no longer friends with Grammer after accusing her of setting her up for a storyline with the RHOBH dinner. As for Grammer and Richards, they’ve had a rocky relationship. On one end, Richards was a bridesmaid in Grammer’s wedding to David C. Meyer in 2018. But the two women used to despise one another.

Early on, Grammer even boasted about her then-husband Kelsey Grammer’s A-list status as she described Richards’ husband as “the local Beverly Hills realtor.”

Richards, who once called Grammer “such a f***ing liar” on camera, later told The Daily Dish of their rocky relationship: “We laugh about all the problems we used to have and how much we hated each other before. Hate is a strong word …but we didn’t like each other at all. “

But according to People, Camille also accused Richards of getting her booted from RHOBH. “I wasn’t asked back. It’s fine,” Grammer tweeted at the time. “I did my time on the show. And it’s Kyle’s show.”

Richards accused Grammer of being two-faced within the RHOBH group. “She plays both sides of the fence and is a people pleaser,” Richards tweeted of Grammer in 2019. “Yeah, this is not Lifestyles Of The Rich and Famous. This is reality.”

Allison DuBois Addressed Rumors About Kyle Richards’ Marriage

In addition to her warning to be “nice” to Grammer, DuBois dished some other advice to Richards. She told Yontef she hopes the RHOBH veteran and her husband of 27 years “go live their own lives and hopefully find whatever it is they’re looking for and find their own happiness” – even if it’s without each other amid rumors of infidelity.

“If they pretend-stay married forever, good for them, you know, that would be their choice,” DuBois said. “And a lot of people pretend stay married in Hollywood. But…people don’t separate for no reason.”

DuBois also noted she finds no “joy” in her 2010 prediction seemingly coming true and suggested that fans should leave Richards alone as she tries to “figure out who she is.”

“I hope that she works on her relationship with her sisters,” she added. “I find when a lot of people separate that they turn to family and I know they’ve had some issues, so hopefully she realizes that family never goes away. Sometimes husbands and wives do. So it’s important to take care of those relationships.”

