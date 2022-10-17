Andy Cohen Reveals 1 Thing That Will Get a Housewife Fired

Andy Cohen revealed to the BravoCon audience what gets a Housewife fired from the show.

Here’s what you need to know:

Andy Cohen Says Housewives ‘Really Have to Piss the Audience off’ to Get Fired From Their Show

During BravoCon on Friday, October 14 Andy Cohen was asked what a Housewife could have to do to be fired from the show.

“They really have to piss the audience off,” he said to the audience, including Heavy reporters. He also said In the early years, there were some housewives who would try to not film together.

This question came during the same panel where a fan asked when Cohen was going to fire “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star, Lisa Rinna.

“Let’s let the reunion play out and then everyone regroups,” Cohen said. So far, only the first episode of the reunion has aired.

During the BravoCon event, Cohen also hinted that “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Jen Shah might not be back to the show.

“Once we wrapped [Season 3 and] she pled guilty, I think that was kind of, unfortunately, the end of, you know, the engagement there,” Cohen said during one of the panels. “But I hope to sit down with her and talk to her at some point on camera because I have a lot of questions for her.”

Shah plead guilty on July 11 to wire fraud.

“In 2012 to March 2021 in the Southern District of New York and elsewhere I agreed with others to commit wire fraud,” Shah said during her plea, according to OK! Magazine. “I knew this was wrong. I knew many people were harmed and I’m so sorry.”

Shah faces 14 years in prison and is set to be sentenced on November 28.

Bravo Fired RHOSLC’s Jennie Nguyen After Problematic Posts Resurfaced: ‘I Continue to Try to Learn About Perspectives Different From My Own’

Housewives being fired is nothing new. RHOC’s Kelly Dodd was fired from the show after several controversial moments including going maskless during COVID and wearing a “Drunk Wives Matter” hat in an Instagram post.

“Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Jennie Nguyen was fired from the show after comments resurfaced from 2020 when she referred to Black Lives Matters protestors as “violent gangs” and “BLM thugs,” according to the Advocate Channel.

Nguyen apologized for her comments in a now-deleted Instagram post. “I want to acknowledge and apologize for my deleted Facebook posts from 2020 that resurfaced today. At the time, I thought I was speaking out against violence, but I have since learned how offensive and hurtful my words were. It’s why I deactivated that account more than a year ago and why I continue to try to learn about perspectives different from my own. I regret those posts and am sincerely sorry for the pain they caused.”

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice also plead guilty to crimes. She served 11 months of a 15-month sentence after pleading guilty to several counts of bank and mail fraud

Giudice was not fired from the show.

