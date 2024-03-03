Andy Cohen Says He ‘Hit a Wall’ With ‘Watch What Happens Live’

“The Real Housewives” executive Andy Cohen is celebrating 15 years at the helm of his late-night talk show “Watch What Happens Live”, which premiered on Bravo on July 16, 2009.

Cohen reflected on his time hosting the talk show in a February 29 interview clip from “The Kelly Clarkson Show” where he mentioned the good parts of his last decade-and-a-half on the show and some of the less favorable aspects of the job.

“We got picked up for 12 episodes at midnight, once a week, and here we are. I didn’t expect to go past those 12 weeks, actually. And I kind of hit a wall year five [2014], where I was checking boxes, ‘How many shows [left?]’, whatever,” Cohen admitted to Clarkson.

Andy Cohen Had to Snap Himself Out of It

Cohen didn’t give up on the show during his time of doubt, instead giving himself a pep talk. He explained to Clarkson, “I was kind of like [to myself], ‘Dude, this is your dream job. This is the greatest thing.’ And I got so re-energized. It was a momentary lapse of reason, and I’ve just been fully back [and] engaged ever since. It’s so fun. I feel so lucky to be able to do it.”

Clarkson compared Cohen’s WWHL job to her own daytime talk show hosting work, and agreed with Cohen’s claims that it is fun, and took a moment to shout out her own production team.

“It’s a really fun job. Everybody will always be like ‘Oh my god is it so hard?’ and I’m like, ‘Not really, it’s fun.’ For the most part our people do most of the work. Like the people we work with, they do, they do all this research and you get blessed with it right before work,” Clarkson said.

In looking back down memory lane, Cohen cited Oprah Winfrey and Cher’s appearances on WWHL as two of his favorite memories from the show. “The fact that [Oprah] came downtown [where the Bravo Clubhouse is], that was a real highlight,” Cohen added.

Andy Cohen Just Wrapped ‘The Traitors’ Season 2 Reunion

Besides WWHL and every “Housewives” reunion, Cohen has also taken up hosting duties for the reunion shows for the Peacock reality competition show, “The Traitors”, which featured four “Housewives” stars in its second season.

On March 2, Tamra Judge tweeted out a photo from the “Traitors” season 2 reunion, which was filmed that same day in Los Angeles. The photo features Judge, Cohen and the three other “Housewives” contestants, Shereé Whitfield, Larsa Pippen, and Phaedra Parks (who played the role of the titular “traitor” during her run on the season). “Don’t come for the Housewives or

@Andy, honey. 🫶🏼 #Family #TheTraitorsUS,” Judge captioned the post, making reference to one of Parks’ quotes from the season.

In addition to the four “Housewives” stars, two other Bravolebrities competed on “The Traitors”. Rounding out the group are Mercedes “MJ” Javid from “Shahs of Sunset” fame and Kate Chastain from “Below Deck”. Chastain returned to the Scottish castle for filming after appearing (and becoming a fan-favorite) on season 1 of the program. In her second season, Chastain was initially placed as a “faithful” in the game until Parks recruited her to become a traitor after she was the last traitor left.

“The Traitors” finale airs on Thursday, March 7, at 9 p.m. Eastern on Peacock.

