Andy Cohen Reveals Real Housewives Husbands He’d Cast on ‘Ultimate Guys Trip’

“The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip” is a popular spinoff of the Bravo reality franchise.

Since its debut on Peacock in November 2021, it has featured past and present Housewives such as Dorinda Medley, Teresa Giudice, and Phaedra Parks on “girls trips” with stars from other cities from the franchise.

The third season of RHUGT recently wrapped in Thailand, and now some fans are wondering if there will be any “guy power” for the spinoff series.

Here’s what you need to know:

Andy Cohen Revealed the Housewives Husbands He’d Like to See on an ‘Ultimate Guys Trip’

Bravo host Andy Cohen recently opened up about the Househusbands he’d like to see on a male version of the spinoff. During an “Ask Andy” segment at an October 2022 “Watch What Happens Live” taping, a fan asked Cohen to list his dream cast for an Ultimate Guys Trip and he didn’t miss a beat.

“Mauricio,” he said of Kyle Richards’ husband. “Joe Gorga, Frank Catania… maybe Todd Tucker maybe Harry Hamlin, maybe PK [Kemsley], yeah.”

Cohen also told the fan that the Guys Trip is “a good idea.”

Some of the husbands are featured regularly on The Real Housewives, and one spouse even “crashed” a prior season of “Ultimate Girls Trip.” In season 1, Kyle Richards’ husband Mauricio Umansky showed up during filming in Turks and Caicos

According to Entertainment Tonight, Umansky was in town for business so he stopped by the villa where his wife and the other RHUGT stars were staying.

“I definitely walked into some chaos,” Umansky revealed. “They invited me to a dinner, and they had just come off of some very chaotic moments that were shared with me. Thank God I didn’t have to witness them at my dinner.”

Andy Cohen Previously Dished on His Favorite Househusband –And Least Favorite

Cohen doesn’t like to play favorites, but he previously was asked to name his favorite Househusband during an Instagram Q&A with fans.

“I don’t have a FAVORITE but I think we can all agree this man is a Hall of Fame,” Cohen captioned a photo of “Real Housewives of New Jersey” husband Joe Gorga, according to BravoTV.com.

Cohen did not hold back on who his least favorite Househusband is. At BravoCon 2022, Cohen named Jim Marchese as his least favorite husband from the franchise.

“The husband of Amber on Jersey,” Cohen said. “The forgotten season of Jersey. Listen, we tried,” he added. “We were regrouping. It was a rebuilding year, as I like to say.”

The Marcheses appeared on the sixth season of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” in 2014.

After hearing Cohen’s BravoCon comment, Amber Marchese fired back on Instagram to claim that the Bravo host was just angry that she and her husband never kissed up to him or the network.

“We were targeted right from the beginning because we didn’t fit YOUR agenda, we didn’t conform, and we didn’t change,” she wrote. “Bravo carefully crafted a false narrative about us to try to humiliate and bring us down. That season did not accurately reflect me, my husband, or my family. It was a joke.”

