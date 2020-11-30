How Andy Cohen & John Mayer Became Such Good Friends

Is there anything more endearing than a boy best friendship? Bravo’s Andy Cohen and rockstar John Mayer have been friends for years. Most recently, Cohen posted a celebratory birthday post on Instagram for Mayer’s 43rd birthday. Cohen shared a photo of the two of them and captioned it, “Happy Birthday, Electric Cowboy!”

Cohen and Mayer’s friendship is far from surface level. The two have vacationed together, including traveling to Brazil and Montana. Cohen posted a photo of Mayer from their trip to Rio de Janeiro and wrote, “My heart is busting out with a whole lotta feels after an experience of a lifetime. Brazil is Magic and so are you, JM.”

Mayer has also shown how much their friendship means to him. For Cohen’s 50th birthday Watch What Happens Live spectacular in 2018, Mayer surprised the talk show host. Cohen was hosting the show when the Clubhouse doorbell rang and Mayer emerged taking over hosting duties. The Dead & Company singer even serenaded Cohen with a rendition of “It’s My House” by one of Cohen’s favorite artists, Diana Ross.

Beyond that, the two BFFs make sure to spend lots of quality time together. Cohen and Mayer have taken road trips together, video chatted on New Year’s Eve, and even laughed about smoking weed with George R.R. Martin, per Bustle. On one occasion, Mayer relieved Cohen of his Bravo reunion duties when they traveled to Big Sky Country in 2014.

“He picked me up from the airport, which I loved, in a truck,” Cohen told Howard Stern on his SiriusXM show. “Went from the [Real Housewives of Atlanta] reunion straight to John Mayer’s house in Montana … We get to his house, he showed me around. I can’t remember what time of day it was, I think we had to stop at the store on the way home. And then he showed me around, and then it was like, ‘Alright, we’re going to eat in a few hours,’ and I was like, ‘Great, I’m gonna chill out.’ I went and worked. I talked on the phone. I think I took a nap.”

The Two Are Strictly Best Friends

It’s important to note that Cohen and Mayer have both discussed how their relationship is strictly platonic. Shortly after turning 50-years-old in June 2018, Cohen spoke to CNN about their friendship. When asked Cohen if he was surprised that people thought he and Mayer were more than friends, the executive producer had some thoughts.

“Listen, we have a very sweet friendship, and we are together all the time,” Cohen responded. “I think that I was not surprised because we also have a great love for each other. So, it just seems like the obvious assumption.”

When asked what Cohen is looking for in a partner, the WWHL host joked, “Someone who is like John Mayer. Just kidding. What am I looking for? I’m looking for someone strong, independent, smart, who has their own thing going on.”

Cohen did mention Mayer 14 times in Cohen’s 2014 memoir titled The Andy Cohen Diaries, according to the Daily Dish. But who wouldn’t mention their BFF that many times? The two even joked about who is the Oprah Winfrey and the Gayle King in the friendship. “I think in this situation, I’m your Gayle,” Mayer said, according to E! “No, I think you’re Oprah,” Cohen responded, and Mayer added, “I’m happy to be your Gayle.”

Mayer Has Been Cohen’s Wingman

Just like other best friends, Mayer has offered his wingman services to Cohen. Cohen confessed that he took Mayer to a gay bar at least once on an episode of SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show in 2015.

“He was additive for me to go out with,” Cohen explained. “He’s big and tall and handsome.”

Mayer has supported Cohen’s love life more than once. “When John and I are driving, marriage equality passed,” Cohen said, according to BuzzFeed. “I say to John, ‘Dude, marriage equality passed. And FYI it’s gay pride in San Fransisco.’ And he goes, ‘I’m going with you. I wanna celebrate with you.'”

