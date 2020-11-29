Andy Cohen Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Bravo’s Andy Cohen is way more than just your average talk show host. Cohen has made his money through a variety of ways including executive producing shows, developing real estate, hosting a talk show, and more.

Cohen started out interning at CBS News during college, and he worked there after he graduated, according to Forbes. The 52-year-old spent ten years there and became a senior producer for The Early Show and 48 Hours. Cohen left the network in 2000 to become the VP of programming for Trio. Five years later, Bravo hired Cohen to kickstart the reality television world. In 2013, Cohen stepped down from his executive roles to start his own production company, Most Talkative, according to its website.

Andy Cohen’s net worth is $50 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. So, how did Cohen make his money? Here’s what you need to know about Andy Cohen’s net worth:

1. Cohen Executive Produces Multiple Bravo Shows

Bravo hired Cohen to revamp the reality tv world, and he did just that. Shortly after joining the network, Cohen executive produced Top Chef, which premiered on March 8, 2006, according to IMDb. Following the success of the reality cooking show, Cohen tried his luck with another reality genre, and executive produced the Real Housewives of Orange County, which originally aired in March 21, 2006, per IMDb.

Cohen continues to executive produce The Real Housewives franchise, which includes 12 different versions in total. In addition to The Real Housewives franchise, Cohen executive produced Project Runway, Shear Genius, The Rachel Zoe Project, The Millionaire Matchmaker, Tabatha Takes Over, and Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, among many others, according to IMDb.

2. Cohen Hosts His Own Talk Show

Many Bravo fans know Cohen from his hit talk show Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. Cohen launched WWHL in 2009, and it still airs to this day. Cohen hosts the show weeknights on Bravo. WWHL features Bravo-lebrities, celebrities, guest bartenders, and more.

Cohen even admitted that he’s living his dream career life. “One-hundred percent,” he told CBS News. “I mean, it’s great. There couldn’t be a more pure iteration of who I am than what I’m doing every night live at 11 o’clock.” While Cohen has fun hosting the show, it also brings hims some serious cash. Cohen makes an estimated $2 million each year, according to E!

3. Cohen Created His Own Radio Channel

Cohen’s media empire doesn’t stop at television. In addition to all of his reality tv ventures, Cohen also launches his own radio channel in 2015. Radio Andy on SiriusXM Channel 102 showcases his own show Andy Cohen Live. The show includes special broadcasts known as Town Halls, as well as customized playlists. SiriusXM announced that Cohen will continue to have his channel through 2022.

Similar to WWHL, Cohen often hosts celebrity guests. Some of these star-studded guests have included Jennifer Lawrence, Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga, Calvin Klein, Selena Gomez, Monica Lewinsky, Gloria Vanderbilt, Dolly Parton, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Caitlyn Jenner, Mark Wahlberg, Jennifer Lopez, Cameron Diaz, Donna Karan, Lindsay Lohan, John Mayer, and more, according to SirusXM.

4. Cohen Has Written Three Books

The WWHL host can also add author to his lengthy résumé. In May 2012, Cohen released his first book, Most Talkative: Stories From the Front Lines of Pop Culture. The memoir became a New York Times Best Seller in the hardcover, paperback, and combined nonfiction categories, according to the New York Times.

To follow up his success of the first book, Cohen wrote The Andy Cohen Diaries: A Deep Look at a Shallow Year in 2014. As its title suggests, the memoir features a year long of journal entries, and it also became a Times Best Seller. Cohen followed the memoir with a sequel, Superficial: More Adventures from The Andy Cohen Diaries in 2017. The third memoir includes journal entries spanning the two years after his second memoir published, and it also became a Times Best Seller.

5. Cohen Specializes in Real Estate

Just in case all his other media ventures start drying up, Cohen has financial security in the real estate department. Cohen made his first real estate purchase in 2003 when he bought a unit in a West Village, New York City building, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Afterwards, he bought three more units in the same building and combined them into one luxurious apartment.

Since Cohen developed the apartment, it now has an estimated value of $6 to $8 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He continued his real estate ventures when he bought an oceanfront lot in the Hamptons for $5.5 million in March 2019. With the two properties alone, Cohen’s real estate ownership exceeds $11 million.

