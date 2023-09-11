Kyle Richards Gives Update on Her Relationship With Mauricio Umansky

Kyle Richards was asked to give an update on her relationship with Mauricio Umansky –and she admitted her answer was not what fans want to hear.

In July 2023, People reported that Richards and Umansky have separated after 27 years of marriage, but continue to live together in their Encino, California home. Richards and Umansky posted a joint statement to confirm they’ve had a “rough” year but have not filed for divorce. In August, the RHOBH star and her husband went on a family vacation to Europe, but fans noticed they did not pose together in photos from the trip.

In an Amazon Live on September 8, 2023, a viewer asked Richards how things were going between her and Umansky. “We’re doing good,” she replied. “I know that’s the answer…everyone wants me to dive deeper, but I can just tell you that we’re all doing good.”

Richards’ new comment that things are “good” sounded a little more positive than her last update. In an Amazon Live on August 30, 2023, she was more hesitant to give an answer to fans. “That’s a very loaded question,” she told a fan who asked for an update on her marriage. “Obviously, we care about each other a lot. You saw here we are on vacation. And that’s all I really want to share with you right now. …. too much stuff to deal with right now.”

Kyle Richards Admitted That RHOBH Season 13 Will Not Be Easy For Her

On her new Amazon Live, Richards hinted at difficult scenes coming up on the new season of RHOBH and she admitted she is not looking forward to rehashing some of it.

“The premiere date is coming soon, I’m telling you it’s coming soon,” she told fans on September 8. “Once that pumpkin spice latte hits Starbucks I’m like, ‘uh oh the show is coming soon.’ And it’s not going to be an easy one for me. I can tell you that right now. Not at all.”

Richards also described the upcoming season as “very dramatic.” She did tease a “funny” cast trip as well as a “pretty crazy” cast dinner that will trump the famous season 1 “Dinner Party From Hell” that took place at Camille Grammer’s house in 2010.

Mauricio Umansky Previously Confirmed That His Marriage to Kyle Richards Turned Into a Storyline on RHOBH

It has already been confirmed that Richards and Umansky’s marital issues will be addressed in the upcoming season of the Bravo reality show. Umansky told the “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast that some of the cast members questioned his wife during RHOBH filming.

“[There’s] that one stupid story that came out there and then the girls all, you know, decided to talk about it on the Housewives and so now it’s a storyline,” Umansky told hosts Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge in April 2023.

He added that he and Richards were forced to address the story.

“They really brought it up to Kyle, which is kind of b***** and super mean because, particularly the girls, they actually know what’s going on and they know exactly what it’s all about,” The Agency founder added. “For [her costars] to bring it on and make it more real, bring it to the show … just kind of sucks. So we did address it and it is what it is.”

In addition to Umansky, Bravo host Andy Cohen told E! News that viewers may not be as shocked about the couple’s separation when the new season airs. “I think when you watch this season maybe you’ll be a little less surprised [about the separation],” Cohen said in July.

