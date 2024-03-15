Andy Cohen Wishes He Handled the RHOBH Reunion Differently

“I have never, in thousands of reunions that I’ve shot, seen two persons foes go up in smoke right before they are about to confront the situation.”

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 13 reunion finished airing on March 13. Part 3 of the reunion saw the return of fan-favorite friend of the Housewives Kathy Hilton, as well as a reunion first which had Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais rushed off the reunion set after Stracke had a medical emergency mid-taping.

In a March 14 clip from his SiriusXM radio show, reunion host Andy Cohen opened up about Stracke’s evacuation from the set and how he wishes he handled himself differently in the moment.

Andy Cohen Wishes He Asked Garcelle Beauvais to Stay on Set

“Sutton and Garcelle did not know that Kathy was coming out,” Cohen told co-host John Hill and guest Mariah Smith. “When I mentioned ‘Oh and then we’re bringing Kathy out?’ Garcelle goes, ‘Kathy’s coming out?'”

Cohen noted that both of the RHOBH stars’ were taken aback by Hilton’s surprise appearance because she appeared after “Sutton had run her mouth a wee bit this season about Kathy. So then Kathy came out, then we play the clip package in which Sutton says some stuff about Kathy, and now Kathy is giving Sutton the stink eye. And then we get back into it and we start talking and all of a sudden Sutton is like ‘Ahhh!'”

Cohen then relived the moments that made the episode, in which Stracke started shaking and feeling unwell. In the final edit, the moment came while Erika Jayne was answering a question about her castmates being afraid of Hilton. Cohen confirmed on the radio that Stracke was definitely not faking the emergency.

Beauvais then went with Stracke and the medics back to Stracke’s trailer, and then the hospital. According to Cohen, “Garcelle was really insistent, like ‘Look, I want to go to the hospital with her. I’m her friend, I don’t want her to have to go alone.’ Now in retrospect, as a producer, I wish that I had gone and said, ‘Garcelle let one of our producers take Sutton to the hospital, come join us,’ because the interesting thing is […] all that we hadn’t done yet was all of the Kyle-Mauricio stuff, all of the Kyle-Morgan stuff, and a lot of the ‘Are y’all scared of Kathy Hilton’ stuff, which Garcelle and Sutton were going to be the most verbal about.”

Cohen mentioned that he doesn’t think Beauvais was trying to get out of the reunion by accompanying her friend to the hospital, though the timing couldn’t have been more suspect. Cohen also shared that he ran into Hilton and her sister Kyle Richards out at dinner after the taping, where Richards asked him, “Can you believe the two people who had the most to say suddenly disappeared?”

Garcelle Beauvais Gives Her Opinion on the Season

Beauvais and Stracke shared their own reviews of RHOBH season 13 in their own March 13 Instagram posts.

Stracke’s post included a video slideshow of photos she took throughout filming the latest season. “No matter what happens. These are the days to remember. Great year #rhobh 💎💗😽 tonight,” she captioned her video which was set to the 10,000 Maniacs song “These Are Days”.

“After tonight’s reunion Finale it’s a wrap on Season 13!! It’s was interesting 😊,” Beauvais captioned her post, which included three photos from throughout filming. Beauvais’ word choice had fans and friends alike laughing, with one user commenting “Not ‘interesting’! 😂😂.”

All episodes of RHOBH season 13 are available to stream on Peacock.

